Elizabeth Polansky Macha, 84, of East Bernard, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Welcoming her to Heaven are those who preceded her, parents Marcella Marek Polansky and John Polansky, brother John Polansky Jr., and son Stephen Anthony Macha.
Elizabeth was born on September 23, 1937, in Caldwell. She played the organ at St. Mary's Catholic Church and attended Caldwell Schools, graduating class Valedictorian in 1956. She worked at Bryan Air Force Base before marrying the love of her life, Edwin Macha. Edwin and Elizabeth married in 1958 and started their family in Rosenberg, before moving to East Bernard to raise their five children.
Elizabeth was a CCE teacher for Holy Cross Church and dedicated her life to faith and family. She lovingly cared for her special-needs son Stephen for 51 years. She showed her love for her family by cooking and baking many wonderful meals and desserts. Her homemade bread, kolaches, cinnamon rolls, and chicken noodle soup were family favorites.
Loved ones will best remember Elizabeth for her love and dedication to others, and for her strong Christian faith. Elizabeth's legacy will continue to live in her family. Edwin Macha, her loving husband for 64 years from East Bernard; her daughters Carolyn (Jeff) Koym of Lubbock; Marcie (Harry) Stenvall of Pearland, sons Eddie (Debbie) of Richmond, and Mark (Rachel) of East Bernard. Grandchildren: Jonathan and Christopher (Alyssa) Stenvall, Marissa Macha, Amanda Macha, and Kevin Macha. Siblings; James E. (Joan) Polansky of Houston, Thomas V. Polansky of Caldwell, Marcella (Gary) Franzetti, Margaret A. Polansky, and Bernadette J. Polansky, all of Caldwell, sister-in-law Brenda Polansky of Bryan, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held on Thursday, May 12, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Charles Otsiwah celebrating the funeral Mass and Rite of Committal. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. all at the Church. Interment will follow the services at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jon Stenvall, Kevin Macha, Jonah Korenek, John Polansky, Tommy Torres, and Kerry Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church Scholarship Fund or Holy Cross Cemetery, 839 Church St., East Bernard, Texas 77435.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, 122 N. First St., Wallis, TX 77486, 979-478-6311,www.knesekfuneralhome.com.
