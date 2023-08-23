Jesus Maria Pena, born January 3, 1951 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Gilberto and Manuela Pena died suddenly in a Houston Hospital on Friday August 18, 2023.
Jesus loved his wife Janie and children: Stephanie Pena, sons Johnny and Frankie, Michael Pena and wife Rachel, daughters, Michaella and Macinzie, sons, Michael and Matthew and Rebecca
Ramirez and husband Martin Ramirez IV.
Jesus is preceded in death by his wife loving wife of 42 years, Janie Pena, brother Gilberto Pena Jr and sister Eliza Pena.
Survivors include brother Raul Pena and family, sisters Francisca Saenz and family, Gloria Perez and family, Dahlia Reyna and family and San Juanita Villa and family. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
