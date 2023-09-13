Marjorie T. Jurek “Little Grandma” 81, of East Bernard, Texas gained her angel wings on September 2, 2023. She was born on March 25, 1942 in Sealy, to the late Adolph and Theresa Mikel Orsak.
There will be a gathering of friends on Saturday, September 16 with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton. Pastor Harry Brisco will lead a Celebration of Life at 9:30 a.m. followed by a reciting of the rosary.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.