(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Juan Daniel Gomez Barrera, 23, of Katy for smuggling of persons on May 6, 2021. He was placed on four years deferred probation and ordered to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $750 fine and $358 in bond fees in arrears.
• Eric Blair, 37, of Wharton for forgery on Nov. 27, 2019. He was placed on two years probation and ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Noelia Ann Colunga, 44, of Kingsville for smuggling of persons on July 10, 2021. She was placed on two years deferred probation, ordered to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Colunga if she is able to complete all terms.
• Richard Jason Folmar, 52, of Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 22, 2021 crime. The judge also ordered Folmar to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Folmar also pleaded guilty to injury of a child on Oct. 21, 2022 and received a concurrent sentence.
• Mauricio Hernandez, 21, of El Campo for credit or debit card abuse. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Jan. 17, 2021 crime. The judge also fined Hernandez $500, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
• Leonard William Herring, 40, of 110 Oak in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 183 days in county jail. Herring received credit for the full jail time already served.
The judge also ordered Herring to take a drug offender education probation, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Herring received credit for 183 day of county jail already served.
• Trayland Bershawn Lopez, 18, of Edna for three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was placed on five years probation for the July 26, 2020 crimes. The judge also ordered Lopez to perform 500 hours community service, take an anti-theft class, pay a $1,000 fine, $530 restitution and $120 bond fees in arrears.
• Aaron Joseph Mowels, 35, of Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was placed on 10 years probation for the May 12, 2021 crimes on the grounds he served three days in county jail.
Given credit for the time already served, the judge also ordered Mowels to forfeit his weapons, perform 200 hours community service, pay $180 restitution, a $1,000 fine and $174 bond fees in arrears.
• Michael Anthony Pena, 34, of Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Nov. 26, 2021 crime. The judge also ordered Pena to perform 400 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $60 bond fees in arrears.
• Robert Isabel Pena, 31, of El Campo for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, on April 2, 2021. He was placed on two years deferred probation. The judge also ordered Pena to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $242 bond fees in arrears.
• Jose Luis Ramirez San Gabriel, 31, of Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 23, 2021. He was placed on six years deferred probation.
The judge also ordered San Gabriel to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $5,000 fine and $180 restitution.
• Miguel Trevino, 40, of Brownsville for two counts of smuggling of persons. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the May 5, 2021 crime and fined $1,000.
• John Gabriel Vasquez, 48, of Louise for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm and abandoning or endangering a child. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Feb. 1 crimes and ordered not to have a weapon during that time period.
The judge also ordered Vasquez to perform 120 hours community service, take an anger management and parenting class, avoid all contact with his victim and pay a $2,000 fine.
• Brian Keith Battle, 48, of Bay City for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for Jan. 17, 2021 crimes with credit for 387 days already served.
• Richard Shane De La Pena, 35, of El Campo for tampering with evidence and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He was placed on seven years probation for the March 30, 2021 crimes.
The judge also ordered De La Pena to take a Drug Offenders Education Program and anger management course. De La Pena was fined $750.
The plea agreement notes credit for 180 days jail time already served.
Revocations
• Jermarkus Jerwayne Johnson, 26, of Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity. His conviction for the April 24, 2019 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 140 days already served.
• Angelica Maria Ramirez, 33, of Wharton for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Her conviction for the March 24, 2018 crime was adjudicated and Ramirez was sentenced to 155 days in county jail with the full time already served.
• Jerald Jerome Adams Jr., 32, of Galveston for two counts of forgery on Aug. 16, 2014. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 244 days already served.
• Aundreya Janee Gonzales, 22, of El Campo for two counts of credit or debit card abuse on Nov. 12, 2017. Her probation was revoked and she was sentenced to three days in county jail.
Gonzales was given credit for the full jail time already served.
• Nancy Newman Torres, 35, of El Campo for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on Feb. 1, 2018. Her probation was revoked and she was sentenced to two years in prison.
Torres received credit for 161 days already served.
Unsealed Indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following recently unsealed indictment against:
• Demetrius Williams, 44, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for continuous violence against a family. He stands accused of harming a woman in 2010. The indictment had been issued in June 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.