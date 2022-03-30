(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Dawn Lynn Lackey, 20, of Boling for tampering with evidence on Jan. 16. He allegedly tried to conceal drug paraphernalia like small bags and a pipe during a traffic stop.
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of El Campo for theft of a firearm on Jan. 8.
• Melissa Fojtik Mathews, 42, of Hungerford for endangering a child on Aug. 2, 2020. She allegedly took prescription medicine and left a child unattended in a business parking lot.
• Paula Carolynn McCarty, 49, of Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 3. She allegedly shot a man in the chest.
• Sherlrika Nicole McClain, 31, of El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 23. She allegedly had more than a gram of heroin and more than 4 grams of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
• Terance Eugene McCullough, 45, of East Bernard for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of tampering with evidence on Dec. 30, 2021. He allegedly shot at two people and then tried to hide the weapon.
• Jason Edward Monroe, 47, of El Campo for four counts of forgery between Jan. 4 and 6. He allegedly forged four checks to convenience store for a total of $1,050.
Monroe has prior felony convictions for forgery on Dec. 28, 2000 in Fort Bend County for forgery, theft on March 31, 2015 in Harris County and May 20, 2014 in Galveston County and unauthorized use of a vehicle on March 18, 2014 in Wharton County.
• Ronald Edward Murray, 30, of Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 25, 2021.
Murray has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault with deadly weapon on March 28, 2012 in Harris County.
• Rex William Nave, 41, of Victoria for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 14, 2021. He allegedly stole a crossbow.
Nave has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony theft convictions for five counts on June 26, 2020 in Wharton County as well as single counts on April 15, 2020 in Galveston County and Jan. 4, 2021 in Victoria County.
Nave also has felony convictions for evading arrest with a previous conviction on April 15, 2020 in Galveston, cruelty to animals on June 26, 2020 in Wharton County and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4, 2021 in Victoria County.
• Darrell James Norman aka Darrell James Williams, 40, of Glen Flora for assault of a public servant on Jan. 14. He allegedly used his fist to strike a female police officer.
• Dustin Tylar Phillips, 31, of Boling for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 14. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Juan Nelson Rodriguez, 30, of Plainview for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 28, 2021. He allegedly used a firearm to threaten a woman.
• Glenn Haven Rosprim, 19, of Sweeny for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
