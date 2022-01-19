Is it a bear or a really big cat?
Johnny Valdez has a mystery on his hands that even the experts can’t agree on. On Christmas Day, the Wharton man found a prehistoric tooth on the banks of the Colorado River. Curious as to what it may have been from, Valdez started making inquiries online. He posted photos to a couple of paleontology forums and got responses that fell into two camps: bear and cat, possibly a jaguar, but definitely from the Pleistocene era (2.5 million to 12,000 years ago).
“So right away people started responding saying that it’s a large tooth that it must have belonged to a large bear. And people were throwing out the giant short faced bear, cave bear,” Valdez said.
But then Nate Curtis of Prehistoric Florida chimed in and divided the channels of opinion.
“It’s actually not from a bear, it’s a jaguar lower right canine,” Curtis replied, offering to buy it, saying he collects jaguar canines.
When asked by the Wharton Journal-Spectator to explain his opinion, he said the size (about three inches) and other clues made it obvious to him.
“Fossil identification is not subjective, it is not a matter of opinion. Anyone who would identify the tooth in question as bear has no business attempting to identify Pleistocene carnivoran fossils,” he said. “The tooth is morphologically clearly a conical toothed felid. All conical toothed felids are roughly morphologically similar, particularly in dentition, with size being the differentiating factor. The size of the tooth places it clearly within the acceptable range for the late Pleistocene (Rancholabrean) jaguar, Panthera onca. It’s a nice condition tooth, but not particularly rare.”
Fossil Forum member Harry Pristis concurred.
“This canine looks to me more cat-like than bear-like,” he said.
A cat was also the opinion of scientists at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
“On first glance I thought the tooth might be bear but after checking around and a bit more research, a large cat is the consensus,” David Temple, associate curator of paleontology at HMNS, told the Journal-Spectator. “Identifying the specific species from a single isolated canine is difficult; there are several choices jaguars, lions, and others. Those are strong suspects. It is not the iconic saber-tooth tiger, Smilodon. I can’t pin it down closer than that with a photograph.”
Other fossil experts, however, are adamant that it is a bear tooth. John Moretti, a PhD candidate studying vertebrate paleontology in the Jackson School of Geosciences at The University of Texas at Austin, believes it is from a bear.
“The tooth that you found is, indeed, from a species of bear,” he said in an email reply to Valdez. “I can tell that by the form/shape of the specimen. The brown color of the specimen, and your account of where the specimen came from, suggest that the tooth is likely Pleistocene or early Holocene in age. Bears were far more common in the state back then. Black bears were present and were generally larger than living populations. Short-faced bears (Arctodus) and extinct spectacled bears (Tremarctos) existed in the state during the Pleistocene. Brown bears (Ursus) are less well understood but were present in the Great Plains during the Pleistocene…
“Your specimen looks like an upper canine tooth. That canine seems to be from a species of Ursus and, I believe, the tooth likely came from a black bear (Ursus americanus). The shape of the canine does not vary a lot between bear species. Short-faced bear canines are very large and are somewhat more blade-like in cross-section than your specimen. The size and form of your tooth appears to be more consistent with Ursus. That is what I can say based on the evidence you have already provided,” Moretti said.
Dale A. Winkler of the Huffington Department of Earth Sciences at Southern Methodist University told Valdez he thinks it’s from a bear.
“It can be a little hard to be sure with canine teeth, but it is the right size and shape for a bear canine. It could be Arctodus, but it is also about the size of a black bear. ... Panthera atrox [American lion] canines are larger. Interesting find in any case,” he said.
Lorne Ledger of the Paleontological Society of Austin is also in the bear camp.
“This is a very large bear canine, I believe it has to be fossil by the size,” he told the Journal-Spectator. “There are two genera that this size bear tooth could fall into – Tremarctos (Spectacled Bears) or Arctodus (Short-Faced Bears). I am leaning towards Arctodus pristinus at the moment but still have some other things to check.
“I have personally found A. pristinus material in south Texas on the Brazos River gravels, from my personal collecting it is more common than Tremarctos. Either way it’s a big bear. It appears to be a lower left canine from the pics I have seen.”
One thing the people in both camps seem to agree on is the age.
“I put it modern, less than 12,000 years,” Ledger said.
Others guessed around 10,000 to 12,000 years of age.
The find
Valdez is the water plant manager for the Pierce Ranch. The facility, and his home, are along the Colorado River near where Highway 59 crosses the river.
“I heard some shooting down at the river on Christmas Day. And I was off that day, so I came to check on the plant where I work and I went down looking down the river see if I could see maybe somebody down there shooting,” he said. “I didn’t see anyone, but I stood at the end of the sandbar that’s out there and I just so happened to look down at the water and I saw the tooth sitting in it. So probably another day or so it was going to erode from that location. So I think it was by luck that it happened to be out there.”
Valdez hired on about two years ago, which is when he started finding fossils. He has started a small collection and has become an amateur fossil collector. He said everything he has found so far has been on private land, which was a major concern of the people at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
“I would be remiss in not mentioning that the if place where the fossil was collected was on state or federal land it is possibly illegal,” said Temple, who frequently comes across people with illegally harvested fossils.
Valdez said he just wants a definitive answer to his mystery.
“I’d like to know for sure what it is, because if I ever wanted to label it, it’d be nice to put the correct label on it,” he said.
Fossil hunting
The stretch of the river behind the plant has been a treasure trove of fossils for Valdez.
“It’s fun to find stuff. It’s always different,” he said. “You wait for the river to come up and erode something new, or wash away some sediments so you can go back out there and see if you see something different. And that’s kind of how I acquired all this. That tooth, it wasn’t there before. I think I’ve searched everything, you know, rain comes or the river drops, and you go out there and you find something new.”
“I’ll just kind of look at the rocks and I try to look where the rocks are,” he added. “And that’s where I’ll find the things that have settled there.”
Valdez said he plans to keep fossil hunting on his spare time at the ranch.
“I’m always looking for the big one. Maybe I’ll find an entire mammoth or something, or a tusk or something would be pretty cool,” he said.
