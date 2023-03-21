After receiving a clean audit report from an independent auditing firm, the Wharton Economic Development Corporation moved forward with approval of its strategic plan for the next four years during Monday’s monthly meeting of the board of directors.
Executive Director Joshua Owens outlined the top goals for the corporation, which the directors approved.
“Our number one strategy is to bring developable sites to market,” he said. “We need to identify and define what those sites are. We need to enhance marketing materials of those sites. And we need to develop public-private partnerships to get those sites developed.”
Next on this list is recruiting retail businesses to town.
“So we need to identify prime sites for retail development and conduct outreach to retail developers to bring those retailers into Wharton,” he said.
The third goal is to strengthen the school-to-jobs pipeline with the Wharton Independent School District and Wharton County Junior College.
“The number one issue that businesses are facing today is their labor… We are working with Wharton ISD, Wharton County Junior College, and other local businesses in the city to make sure that the students who are attending those institutions are able to find jobs in the community when they graduate, should they so choose. And really conducting outreach to employers to make sure that they have the employees that they need, because that is the number one challenge with our tight labor market that businesses are facing.”
The fourth strategy is to invest in infrastructure. He noted the EDC has heavily invested in funding the infrastructure to go along with the FM 1301 Extension project in Wharton.
“Alamo Lumber was able to open up thanks to our help in getting that water line in there,” he said. “So we devote a lot of our budget and a lot of our resources to making sure that this community has the infrastructure in place needed for economic development. And we intend to continue to do that.
The final part is to continue to help improve the downtown area.
“The city is undertaking a downtown plan this year and we intend to be heavily involved in that as the Wharton downtown is our commercial core and speaks to a lot of the livability of our community,” he said. “It’s a big draw for our community.”
Clean audit
Presenting the audit for 2021-2022 via video conferencing were auditors Elizabeth Bonodren and Melissa Terry from Harrison, Waldrop & Uherek LLP in Victoria.
“The Wharton Economic Development Corp. received the same performance again that y’all have received in the past with an unmodified opinion,” Terry said.
An unmodified opinion means there were no problems found with the audit.
“In the statement of net position, your total net assets were $1.9 million; your total liabilities … were $9.5 million, resulting in the $7.6 million deficit net position,” Terry said.
She said the WEDC’s long term debt increased by $9.4 million from the prior year as a result of the interlocal commitment to the City of Wharton for the FM 1301 Extension project.
Terry explained that the total amount committed to the project had to be taken from last year’s budget even though it will be paid out over 30 years.
“Investing in infrastructure is a huge portion of what the corporation does. As you heard from our audit report, we’re in debt and underwater on 1301. We expected to be. But that is what we do as a corporation, we build the roads,” Owens said during the discussion on the strategic plan.
Terry said that in the general fund the EDC has been collecting a lot more sales tax than originally anticipated or budgeted for.
“In September of 2021, the corporation adopted a budget that expected a decrease in general fund balance of $572,823. And then there were no amendments to that budget within a year, and you’re still expected a decrease in fund balance of $572,823. You actually had a surplus to increase in your fund balance of $104,658 (a 6% increase). Thereby, the corporation is $677,481 better off than y’all had anticipated,” she said.
OakBend update
OakBend Medical Center CEO Joe Freudenberger gave an update on the project to upgrade facilities at the former Gulf Coast Medical Center facility it is now operating.
“We had planned to undertake a construction project last year and ran into the same problem that I’m guessing pretty much everybody is having with inflationary pressure,” he said. “This dramatically increase in the cost of project. So we have rescoped the project to basically be two thirds of its original size, and rebid it and we’ve been able to get it in on budget.”
He said the original bid was twice what they planned and so he went back to his funders and asked if they wanted to raise more money for the full project or rescope it. They opted to scale it down.
“This would still give us adequate space for bringing our general surgeons down here, orthopedic surgeons, cardiology, and family medicine. So those are the practices that we intend to have in that space on a part-time or full-time basis dependent upon the demand for those services,” he said. “So we’re in final stages of getting that project lined out with a new contractor, with the new scope, and I hope to have that project underway in the next few months and completed by the end of this year, if not sooner.”
Owens said after the meeting that the directors discussed OakBend’s needs and, “voted unanimously to draft a new performance agreement to extend OakBend’s grant funding of $58,234 to Dec. 31, 2024.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.