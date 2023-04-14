The first firefighter stepped down from a county Emergency Services District board Tuesday following a state attorney general’s ruling that his service was a conflict of interest.
Almost the entire board of Wharton County ESD 1, formerly a Rural Fire District, is made up of firefighters serving in the county’s eight volunteer departments that receive funding from the ESD or are active retirees from those VFDs still routinely attending meetings and discussing policies.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an AG’s opinion Feb. 24 saying volunteer firefighters serving on an emergency services board funding fire operations create a conflict of interest.
“The county intends to make a good faith effort to comply with (the AG opinion),” County Attorney G.A. “Trey” Maffett said shortly after the ruling was issued.
William Morin is associated with the Boling VFD and has served on ESD 1’s board since May 2014.
“Concerning (Tuesday’s) agenda item, I do not know if this ESD appointment is being made to comply with the recent AG opinion or if the current serving board representative has simply requested to vacate the board due to time constraints or other commitments ... To the best of my knowledge, Mr. Morin has served fairly,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
“Concerning the AG opinion, it is very recent and caught most Texas counties and cities by surprise ... the rationale seems to be a fair and accurate interpretation of statute. An advisory board member should not be making the ultimate decision on setting tax rates for the agencies he/she currently volunteers,” he added.
As part of Tuesday’s consent agenda, Wharton County commissioners were asked to replace Morin on the ESD 1 board with Ambrus “AB” Hightower, a plant operator for the City of Wharton. No additional information about Hightower was available as of press time.
The item was placed on Tuesday’s agenda by Precinct 2 Commissioner Bud Graves.
