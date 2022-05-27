Having recently annexed several properties into the city, the Wharton City Council on Monday voted to turn them over to the Texas Department of Transportation for construction of the FM 1301 Extension.
The road will be built between U.S. Highway 59 and Business 59/Richmond Road. It will connect FM 1301 (aka the Boling Highway) to the future Interstate 69. According to Gwyneth Teves, the city’s director of planning and development, TxDOT will in return give FM 102 to the city from Highway 59 to the point where it becomes Ogden Street. The action was unanimously approved by the council, with Mayor Tim Barker absent.
After the meeting, Teves said construction of the road could begin this summer. She also noted that the portion of FM 102 given to the city will likely be renamed Ogden Street to avoid confusion.
The meeting was presided over by Mayor Pro Tem Donald Mueller, who was re-elected to the position by his peers on the council. The meeting began with City Attorney Paul Webb swearing in Councilmember Steven Schneider, who was absent at the last meeting when the other election winners took their oath of office. That was followed by Finance Director Joan Andel, who presented the council with the city’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 2020 fiscal year.
“I’m very proud of my staff and what we achieved. And I hope that next year we can come back and show you another award,” she said.
Andel also presented the agenda item for the city’s annual drinking water quality report.
“This is the annual drinking water quality report that we have to provide to all of our customers at July 1 of each year,” she said. “We’re going to do the same process, if it’s approved, like we’ve done in the past, which is putting the link on our website and also printing it on the reverse side of the utility bill… It will be published in the newspaper that we will have a public hearing on June 16 here at City Hall for anyone to inquire about questions about the report. We will have public works employees here to discuss report if anyone shows up.”
In other action, the council:
• Approved a Community Development Block Grant that will allow the city to finish some of the downtown sidewalks;
• Approved change orders related to the Wharton Well and Water Plant project;
• Accepted the financial report from Andel; and
• Paid bills related to the Colorado River flood control public utility abandonment on Hughes Street, and the well and water plant project.
