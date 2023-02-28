Touch A Truck coming to Wharton March 4

Police cars, garbage trucks, 18-wheelers, buses, cranes, tractors, tow trucks, ambulances, fire trucks, and even a boat will be on display so children of all ages can get up close to vehicles like these at the inaugural “Touch A Truck.”
Touch A Truck will be held Saturday morning, March 4, at Wharton’s Riverfront Park. Admission is free. From 9-10 a.m., Touch A Truck will be reserved for those sensory sensibilities, with 10 to noon open to anyone. There also will be food vendors, face painting, and a puppet show by the Anchor Club demonstrating how to avoid head injuries.
The idea for the event came from Faye Evans. The inspiration was her grandchildren. Evans watched her grandchildren at a Touch A Truck event in Rosenberg.
“They looked at the school buses and the construction vehicles. They were the toys in the original size. I fell in love with it,” Evans said.
Evans talked with the Rosenberg organizers and began crafting an event the right size and scope for Wharton.
“The more I thought about it, it grew in size and scope,” she said.
The Pilot Club of Wharton adopted the project. Evans is a past president.
“We see these trucks on the road every day, but a lot of kids don’t get to see them up close,” she said.
Evans’ next stop was Chief Terry Lynch of the Wharton Police Department. Lynch matched her enthusiasm.
“Kids of all ages love police cars, dump trucks, cranes, and even fire trucks. Flashing lights, loud engines and sirens excite the kid in all of us. It’s going to be so much fun,” Lynch said.
The Wharton Police Department became co-sponsor with the Pilot Club of Wharton and went the Wharton City Council to obtain the required permits.
“We are so excited to be a part of this program,” Lynch said.
Riverfont Park will be used and a portion of Elm Street closed to traffic. The first hour for the sensory-sensitive will avoid the loud sounds – but the first hour only.
Participants include Wharton Tractor Co., City of Wharton Public Works, Trust Waste Solutions, Wharton Police Department, Wharton Volunteer Fire Department, Wharton County Precinct 1, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Wharton Emergency Medical Services, Wharton Rapid Response Towing, ETG Trucking, Lower Colorado River Authority, Wharton County Constable Precinct 2, Shoppa’s Farm Supply, Barbee Services Inc., and Wharton ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.