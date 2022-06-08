Foundation aims to help military cope with mental health, suicide issues

When it comes to helping members of the military cope with pain, drug addiction, depression, and thoughts of suicide, Curtis Brown can relate, and he’s doing something about it.
A medically discharged Gul War veteran, Brown has battled all of it personally and overcome it. He is now on a mission to help others do the same. It’s a mission he has been on since 2018 when he self-published a book detailing his struggles with opioid painkillers, medical issues, and severe depression. The book, “Programmed to Self-Destruct,” was later re-written by co-author David Gregory and retitled “God Is Bigger.”
At that time, Brown, who lives in Richmond, started a foundation and later a radio program in Houston. Then, after nearly losing his life last year in a 19th surgery on his neck and spine, Brown regrouped and refocused his mission. Closing the foundation that bore his name, Brown started Frontline Forces Foundation. Rather than deal exclusively with those who have left the military, his focus is on those currently serving.
“If the guy with you gets shot, you don’t say ‘we’ll deal with it when we get back,’ you deal with it right there,” Brown said.
The same goes for mental health and drug abuse issues that many in the military are struggling with but refuse to disclose for fear of being stigmatized and/or discharged.
“We are dealing with the highest rate of suicide, drugs, crime, and overdoses than we have ever seen at any time in the history of the military,” Brown said.
One of the problems, Brown said, is that soldiers dealing with problems can’t take them up the chain of command.
“They could get court-martialed and dishonorably discharged which would leave them with no benefits … they can’t vote and they can’t have a firearm,” he said. “It’s not the commander’s fault, it’s just the way the policies are set up.”
He said too many fear not being able to support their family anymore, and resort to suicide.
“They take their life so at least the family gets life insurance,” he said.
Brown said these problems are “the biggest struggles in the military” and little is being done about it.
Another aspect of his mission is to mend relationships with soldiers and the community.
“We want to tear down those stigmas so when they get out it’s not shock and awe,” he said.
He said there is a perception that soldiers leaving the military may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues. In turn, the soldiers are not ready to deal with a public that rejects them.
“Frontlines Forces Foundation is being contacted by numerous bases to help build morale while implementing programs in the surrounding communities and bases that bring healing,” Brown said.
Brown said he recently conducted a program at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and he has other programs lining up at other bases. He is busy forging partnerships and is receiving support from Texas Roadhouse as well as farm teams in the Houston Astros baseball organization. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Astros Single-A affiliate, has been working with Brown, as have the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate.
“I’m meeting with the Astros front office in the very near future,” Brown said.
Still, the Frontline Forces Foundation is a fledgling nonprofit organization and is in need of donations and other support.
“To address this takes funding and the DOD (U.S. Department of Defense) won’t help,” he said.
He said he has to work with one base at a time to establish the connections and to be able to offer help. He said there is no single point of contact to reach all the bases. He said he is determined to grow his foundation and extend help to every service man and woman who needs it.
“I would have wanted somebody to do this for me,” he said.
Brown said it makes a huge difference for members of the military who are struggling to have someone to confide in and to offer help, especially someone who has “walked that walk.”
“We want them to know their worth and to know they’re loved,” Brown said.
Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer Jessica Collard acknowledged that, “alcohol and substance abuse can play a particular and significant role in the increased risk of suicide. In fact, veterans that abuse drugs or alcohol are over twice as likely to die by suicide than other veterans. In general, people abusing drugs and alcohol are more likely to be depressed, have social and financial problems, and engage in impulsive and high-risk behaviors.”
She said the Veterans Administration is trying to address the issue.
“With the passage of the MISSION Act of 2018, the federal government is making aggressive efforts at extending outreach to veterans. Among other things, the MISSION Act: Includes provisions that enhance the recruitment of clinicians; authorizes access to community urgent care providers; and expands telehealth services.”
“There is always more that can be done, but I have faith that veterans like myself have a voice, and we’re tired of seeing our brothers and sisters in arms be taken from us,” Collard said. “About 22 veterans die by suicide a day; that’s 22 too many.”
To contact Collard and schedule an appointment, call 979-532-1311 or email jessica.collard@co.wharton.tx.us.
To learn more about Frontline Forces Foundation, get services, or make a donation, visit www.frontlineforces.com or email info@frontlineforces.com.
“When people know they’re loved, it changes everything,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.