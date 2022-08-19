A 2-year-old Wharton County boy clings to life after falling into a swimming pool Tuesday afternoon.
His drowning appears to be an accident, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Thursday, adding that while the investigation continues, charges are unlikely.
Deputies and El Campo EMS were summoned to the 9000 block of Hwy. 71 North, just south of Taiton to the report of a child at the bottom of a pool.
“By the time, we arrived the child had already been pulled from the (above ground) swimming pool,” Srubar said. “It was a compete accident.”
The first deputy on the scene was Blake George, a trained paramedic, who arrived within five minutes. He immediately took over CPR.
“The mother had been outside in the yard with three total children,” Srubar said. “I’m thankful the mother found the child as fast as he did.”
All deputies have first aid training, but George’s advance skills allowed him to assist as El Campo EMS raced to the site.
Called to a child drowning, Capt. Antony Scopel summoned a LifeFlight helicopter ambulance while still en route.
“As soon as the call dropped, they called LifeFlight immediately, he was transported to St. John’s (Catholic Church parking lot) and they were there in four to five minutes. Everything was so much quicker,” Srubar said.
El Campo EMS collects information on its patients starting at the original 9-1-1 call. For some calls where life is at stake or major injury, helicopter ambulances are summoned early.
“They use their judgment based on the nature of the call,” EMS Director Garret Bubela said.
No additional information on the child was available as of press time.
In rural areas of Wharton County, there are no fencing regulations on swimming pools. The City of El Campo, for example, requires access to be restricted to swimming pools.
