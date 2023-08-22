Dog Park Construction Under Way

Fence posts along the perimeter of Wharton’s first-ever dog park have started being installed by construction crews along Santa Fe Trail south of Fulton Ave and between E. Santa Fe and E. 3rd.

 Photo by Sam Scinta Jr.

Those looking for a place to walk man’s best friend will soon have a new place in Wharton to do so as construction started Monday morning on the city’s first-ever dog park.

The park, which was the result of a large fundraising campaign, is located at Santa Fe Trail along Fulton St. in Wharton between E Santa Fe St. and E 3rd St.

