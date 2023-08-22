Those looking for a place to walk man’s best friend will soon have a new place in Wharton to do so as construction started Monday morning on the city’s first-ever dog park.
The park, which was the result of a large fundraising campaign, is located at Santa Fe Trail along Fulton St. in Wharton between E Santa Fe St. and E 3rd St.
Construction crews began installing the first fence posts Monday along the perimeter of the park, outlining the project’s footprint.
Early plans show the park will be divided into two sections, one for small dogs and the other for larger dogs, and will contain climbable obstacles such as the “camel hump” and the “walk the plank” structures.
There will also be one water fountain per section of the park to provide drinking water to the canines.
The park will also feature one pet waste disposal location, situated in between the individual sections of the park, as well as two benches for dog owners to sit down.
Construction will also include the addition of a parking lot, with a sidewalk connecting the lot to the park.
Fundraising for the park was part of the 2022 projects for the Wharton Beautification Commission, with the goal of raising $40,000
