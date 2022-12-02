Murder trial starts Monday

Murder trial starts Monday

The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield, accused of murdering an Angleton couple and their 5-year-old child in 2018, was supposed to have gotten under way Friday morning in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court, but was postponed until Monday at 9 a.m.

Instead of hearing opening remarks from prosecution and defense attorneys, 12 jurors and four alternates instead were issued instructions to avoid at all cost news and information about the case, and were then excused. The jury will be sworn in Monday.

