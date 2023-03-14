Farmers Market opens April 8 at Riverfront Park

Kodi Keiler, president of the Wharton County Farmers Market, makes her request to hold the market this spring and fall at Riverfront Park at Monday night’s meeting of the Wharton City Council.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton County Farmers Market is set to return at Riverfront Park in Wharton on April 8.

The Wharton City Council on Monday approved the market to use the park free of charge on Saturdays from April 8 to July 1 and again in the fall from Sept. 30 to Dec. 23. The request was made by Kodi Keiler, president of the farmers market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.