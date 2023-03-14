Farmers Market opens April 8 at Riverfront Park

The Wharton County Farmers Market is set to return at Riverfront Park in Wharton on April 8.
The Wharton City Council on Monday approved the market to use the park free of charge on Saturdays from April 8 to July 1 and again in the fall from Sept. 30 to Dec. 23. The request was made by Kodi Keiler, president of the farmers market.
“I’m here to request the use of Riverfront Park for our farmers market for the dates of April 8 to July 1, 2023,” she said. “And then also our fall season Sept. 30, to Dec. 23. And for the park fees to be waived for both seasons. We also are asking permission to sell glass containers for like pickles, honey, jams, etc. And then I’m also requesting the use of the storage space behind Riverfront Park for the dates of March 15, 2023 to March 13, 2024.”
City Manager Joseph Pace said there was plenty of room behind the restrooms at the park for the market to store its tables and chairs and did not see it as a problem. The council, with members Russell Machann and Larry Pittman absent, gave a unanimous green thumbs-up to the request.
