155 vote first day of elections

Early voting in the May 6 municipal and school board elections began Monday, April 24, with 155 votes cast on the first day. Early voting ends Tuesday, May 2.
Local voters going to the polls will be selecting from candidates for three positions on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and one position on the Wharton City Council. There is also a city council race in El Campo.
On the WISD Board of Trustees, positions 5-7 are open.
On the Wharton City Council, there is one contested race.
Early voting will be at the Wharton County Annex and the library in El Campo. Election Day will be at the Wharton Civic Center and the El Campo library. Voters will be able to vote at any open polling location. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, are closed over the weekend, and open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1-2 and on Election Day.
