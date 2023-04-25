155 vote first day of elections

Early voting in the May 6 municipal and school board elections began Monday, April 24, with 155 votes cast on the first day. Early voting ends Tuesday, May 2.

Local voters going to the polls will be selecting from candidates for three positions on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and one position on the Wharton City Council. There is also a city council race in El Campo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.