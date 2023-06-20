Revelers came out in droves to celebrate Juneteenth this past Saturday at Willie Bell Park in El Campo.
Festivities began early with the traditional parade, this time starting at the intersection of Palacios Street and U.S. 59, traveling north on Palacios to West Second and turning right to end at Willie Bell Park. Several vehicles with some pulling trailers as well as horseback riders strutted the streets with police escorts before the party began.
“It was a beautiful event, everyone came out with fans and canopies and it was perfect ... I can’t really estimate (the attendance) it was a large crowd of people,” event coordinator Lataine Boston said.
After the parade ended at the park, celebrants were treated to a day of music, food cooked by local vendors and togetherness including a cook off, domino tournament and a basketball competition with one team made up of students and others in their late teens and the other team of 40-50 year old adults. The youngsters carried the day.
As the day wore on, the Willie Bell celebration was joined by El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee who read a city proclamation declaring June 19, 2023 as Juneteenth: Freedom Day.
“Juneteenth represents a significant milestone in the history of our nation, symbolizing the triumph of freedom over oppression and the ongoing struggle for equality and justice. The observance of Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the sacrifices, hardships and contributions of African Americans throughout history, and highlights the importance of acknowledging and understanding our shared past,” Barbee said.
Organizers next year are planning to look to small business owners to participate in the initial parade.
“For 2024, I was talking to Curtis Lemons (who serves on the Juneteenth committee) and he suggested reaching out to the three or four African-American owned trucking businesses to get involved with the parade. I want to get in touch with all the African Americans that own small businesses to get involved,” Boston said, adding “ We’re looking forward to the mayor to return, more vendors and next year we’ll definitely need more water cases donated.”
Clean up after the festival was a breeze as partiers and their families worked to keep the park clean after everyone was putting up.
“I was proud the next morning as the park was very clean. I went to take a picture it was picked up. Even young kids were picking up trash,” Boston said.
