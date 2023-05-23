Council approves mosquito fogger

Wharton City Council joined forces with county commissioners Monday in the fight against mosquitoes and the illnesses they can spread.
“We haven’t sprayed yet, but we have had some calls about mosquito spraying,” City of Wharton Public Works Director Anthony Arcidiacono said. “We will probably be spraying sometime this week, and with the new equipment could probably cover the city in one night.”
Council approved the $20,418 purchase of a London Fog model 18-20 mosquito fogger from PHesco International LLC after reviewing two bids for pricing. A third vendor was contacted, but provided no response.
The new fogger, which uses GPS to adjust the flow of insecticide as the vehicle moves during application, is a great improvement over the previously used equipment.
“The new equipment allows us coverage at 22 mph, and doesn’t heat up the insecticide like the old diesel equipment did,” Arcidiacono said.
The rate of coverage is linked to the GPS system so that increased speed increases the rate of droplets dispersed by the fogger.
The interlocal agreement allows the county to rent the fogger from the city and/or the city to rent insect control equipment from the county.
The public can help by dumping any standing water around homes in anything from flower pots and decorative items to discarded junk. Keeping grass mowed helps as well.
Taking care to limit exposure to the potential bites is important as well.
The public is encouraged to remember the 5 D’s of Defense:
• DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
• DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
• DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, daytime and dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
• DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
• DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.
