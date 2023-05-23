Council approves mosquito fogger

Dawn, daytime and dusk are part of the 5 D’s of Defense against mosquitos.

 Stock Photo

Wharton City Council joined forces with county commissioners Monday in the fight against mosquitoes and the illnesses they can spread.

“We haven’t sprayed yet, but we have had some calls about mosquito spraying,” City of Wharton Public Works Director Anthony Arcidiacono said. “We will probably be spraying sometime this week, and with the new equipment could probably cover the city in one night.”

