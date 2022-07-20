There could be a shooter around any corner, in any room. Deputies don’t know how many, where or what they will face as they march forward with their blue plastic pistols raised. This is ALLERT training.
“Using living simunition rounds (loaded with colored soap pellets) ... This is as real as it gets,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Monday as deputies made their way through the empty halls at Louise ISD.
The training, which happens every year, takes place because, as Uvalde ISD police, staff, parents, children and general public so horribly learned May 24, an active shooter situation can happen anywhere. It’s the stuff of nightmares from the largest districts in the nation to the smallest, perhaps even more so at the smallest.
“Louise and Boling, due to their physical locations, have always been a concern of mine, especially in dealing with law enforcement response time. Those communities are located in the very rural part of Wharton County,” Srubar said. “Implementing the School Resource Officer program was a blessing, and I appreciate the school districts’ willingness to partner with the sheriff’s office to ensure safety.”
El Campo ISD is considering tightening access on all campuses this year including electronic key fobs for staff to be able to track when doors are opened and when they may be unsecured.
Window coatings and more resource officers are among their other considerations along with a Guardian program allowing armed teachers to serve as a last line of defense.
Louise ISD trustees discussed metal detectors as well as more controlled access on its campuses Monday night. That district already has a Guardian Program.
The reality is, however, they, like Boling ISD, would have a lone resource officer in the first few moments of a crisis, perhaps with a Guardian offering support, as other law enforcement officers race to the call for help.
“I am extremely grateful that the WCSO has partnered with Boling ISD and Louise ISD in the School Resource Officer Program. This past school year was the first in both ISD’s history to have a SRO program. I am so very proud of that,” Srubar said.
East Bernard ISD has an SRO supplied by the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office. Wharton ISD has its own police department. With that, all districts have at least some trained on-campus protection at least most of the time school is in session.
Any calls involving a school needing help is a priority for all officers, all the time, Srubar said.
“If an issue is to arise at any of our campuses, an SRO and patrol are dispatched, along with additional units as needed. I continue to encourage deputies to do school walk-throughs during the school year,” Srubar said.
All WCSO deputies have taken the active shooter classes at least once. Ten have the training needed to be SWAT officers, as the general public would likely label it.
There’s also El Campo and Wharton police departments, Department of Public Safety troopers, constables, game wardens, and rangers from the Lower Colorado River Authority and likely any other law enforcement officer in the general area who would respond as quickly as they could, but some could, likely would, be miles away.
“In such an event, protocols are in place where it would be all-hands-on-deck,” Srubar said. “Deputies responding as a group is preferred, but it is not probable, especially in the rural parts of the county.
“Through training, deputies know and are expected to respond alone, if necessary. My job is to provide each and every deputy with the needed equipment to keep them safe as a possible when responding. Ultimately, the personal safety of the officer could be, and will be, at risk. The goal- to stop the shooting as soon as possible.”
More training is coming as the review of what went wrong in Uvalde and how it should be prevented is released.
The Texas School Safety Center has been ordered to conduct comprehensive school safety reviews on all districts and campuses.
Gov. Greg Abbott, calling the findings from the Uvalde review “beyond disturbing,” also ordered legislative committees to review and develop “recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.”
The goal is, and always has been, safety. The reality is a school can be targeted and lives put in jeopardy.
“Every time such an unimaginable event occurs, we as law enforcement learn something new. We learn how we can improve. We learn how we can do better. We train and prepare for the absolute worst. We will continue to make our kids and teacher’s safety a top priority,” Srubar said.
