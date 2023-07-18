With Wharton County’s cotton harvest fast approaching, heat and drought stress is putting unnecessary strain on the plants still maturing and dryland crops are feeling the worst of the pains.

“It’s been a tough year for cotton along the Upper Gulf Coast. Cotton acres for the 2023 crop in Wharton County are at 53,710 acres, down from 84,262 acres in 2022. That’s 36 percent fewer cotton acres than in the previous crop year. The heat that we’ve been experiencing, combined with a lack of moisture has caused a great deal of plant stress,” Wharton County Agrilife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.

