With Wharton County’s cotton harvest fast approaching, heat and drought stress is putting unnecessary strain on the plants still maturing and dryland crops are feeling the worst of the pains.
“It’s been a tough year for cotton along the Upper Gulf Coast. Cotton acres for the 2023 crop in Wharton County are at 53,710 acres, down from 84,262 acres in 2022. That’s 36 percent fewer cotton acres than in the previous crop year. The heat that we’ve been experiencing, combined with a lack of moisture has caused a great deal of plant stress,” Wharton County Agrilife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Local heat records have been nearly broken four times this year as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Just Monday, July 17, the measured high was 101°F a single degree below a record 102°F for the same date set in 1951.
“A June 22 rainfall event that brought some rain to the northern part of the county certainly helped the cotton in that area. The rest of the county didn’t get that rain,” Bowen said.
Rainfall has been inconsistent county-wide with the northern-most tip of the county seeing as much as 24.11 inches of rainfall this year as measured at the gauge at the San Bernard River in East Bernard, a full eight inches more than the 16.26 inches of rain measured at the Lane City gauge as recorded by the Lower Colorado River Authority.
There isn’t as much time for the plants to recover as they get closer to their final growth stages.
“Cotton is approaching what is called cut out ... The plants response to cutout is to use the produced carbohydrates to mature the bolls on the plant. No new fruiting branches or squares are formed after cutout. Yields will be reduced if cutout occurs too early. This week we’re beginning to see the first bolls begin to open on some fields,” Bowen said
Cotton takes between 105-130 days to start opening the bolls for harvest and the county is in the middle of when that’s appropriate.
“Most of our cotton was planted 120 days ago. With this heat, the crop will be early. Defoliation will begin when 60 percent of the bolls are open. Irrigated cotton looks much better, but roughly 15 percent of the cotton in Wharton County is irrigated. The rest of the cotton acres are dryland acres,” Bowen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.