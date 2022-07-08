Victor Glover literally stepped out in faith last year as an astronaut aboard the International Space Station who participated in four spacewalks.
The 46-year-old Navy commander and NASA astronaut shared his faith journey and his high-flying adventures Wednesday at Abell Street Church of Christ in Wharton. His hour-long talk blended stories of his spaceflight experience with biblical lessons. He was part of a four-person crew to make the first SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to the space station, where he worked and lived from Nov. 15, 2020, to May 2, 2021.
As a Christian, he never shied away from his faith.
“We had a Catholic up there, a Christian, a few non-believers, and a Buddhist, and I tell you what all of us wanted was fellowship in the evening after being alone and working hard all day long. And that human desire to be together to be with our brothers and sisters is a thing that I think about all the time, it’s an important way for us to share what matters most to us with one another.”
He said some of his most memorable conversations while in space were talks about God with believers and non-believers. The first was in a call with his father back on Earth, who is a non-believer, but was overwhelmed upon watching is son rocket into space.
“My father is not a religious man … The first thing we talked about was him praying. Because it was overwhelming how powerless he was in the situation. And when faced with that, he prayed. And that was the first day I was on the space station … It was one of the things that colored the rest of that 168 days, the rest of that six months for me, was that conversation with my father,” Glover said.
Another conversation involved a crewmate on the ISS.
“And I had a colleague who she claimed she was an atheist, non-believer, it wasn’t anybody in our crew, but one of the folks we joined up, but she and I had some of the most riveting discussions about God while I was in space, and it was one of one of my favorite things. And a lot of them started at dinner around that dinner table because of our desire to be together and to conversate, interrelate,” he said.
He said eating dinner together was very important to everyone.
“Eating meals together is maybe the single most important thing we would do during the day. And if we were so busy or our schedules didn’t align, we may not eat lunch together, but we always would try to have dinner together because it was so important to fellowship.”
From on high
Glover said being in space and looking down on the planet can change one’s perspective in life.
“One night I was talking with my vehicle commander, Mike Hopkins, who is Catholic, and we were just talking about God and creation, and how we wish everybody in the church, but everybody period could see this,” he said.
He said the view of space from space is indescribable.
“One of the things that becomes really apparent is how small the Earth is, when you look out one direction, and you see that vastness,” he said. “And those dots don’t look like they do from Earth where they’re like white dots on a black background. They look like fireflies, not because they’re moving, but because there’s depth … you can see the depth of the stars, and you feel like I am in space.
“But when you look out there, most of what you see is black. And let me tell you, when you look into the sky at night (on Earth), that’s not black, that’s dark blue, there’s air and water. When you’re up above the atmosphere, it’s actually black. And it’s a little eerie. It’s dark, and it’s big. And then you look back at the earth and everything you’ve ever heard of and everything you love is right there,” he said.
He later added that, “it’s really fascinating to see the density of stars. You can see the Milky Way out there beyond that haze, what looks like clouds. There’s no clouds out there in space, that is stars. So that’s density of stars; it’s really amazing to see that view. It’s one of the most amazing things we got to see on a regular basis. And when you’re in space going 17,500 miles an hour 260 miles above the earth, the sun rises and sets every 45 minutes. Twilight is my favorite time of day. I got to see the sunset 16 times a day.”
Glover said it is important as an astronaut to be a good communicator and great at interpersonal relationships.
“And it also is important to exercise trust. Trust is the most important commodity in learning to go to space. I would use the term faith but a lot of people at NASA would say trust. Trust is required if you’re going to go leave the planet,” he said.
Glover shared a story of how on one of his first days on the ISS he was repairing a machine that cleans the air. As he was putting it back together, he lost a piece. After a fruitless search and a lot of worry, he stopped to pray about it.
“And I was floating with my face really close to the deck … And when I started the prayer, I was in the middle. And I closed my eyes said my words. And then I opened my eyes and I was on the side. It sucked me over toward the edge a little bit. And guess what was sitting right in my face on the air conditioner inlet? It was that duct!” he said.
Glover said he is often asked what it was like the first time he walked in space.
“What’s that first moment like? …No human being knows what they’re gonna do when they look down and they see their own toes and then 260 miles to earth.”
He said he was focused on his handrails and the task at hand. It was about an hour before he let himself look down.
“Those spacewalks, you don’t fall, but you’re still looking down and seeing nothing beneath your feet. That’ll get your heart rate going,” he said.
He wrapped up by thanking NASA for making it possible for astronauts to share personal things, such as their faith, even though they work for a governmental agency.
“This was really a nice ability that we were able to share; and I could I could send an entire sermon in an email to my family if I wanted to, because it was … balancing my right to speech … Ethics as a government employee is a is a thing that I’m really glad NASA has put some thought into. And it enables us to be able to do this.”
