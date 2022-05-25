A missing Lake Jackson teen died, most likely Sunday night, in a one-vehicle crash just north of El Campo, but wasn’t found until the next day.
Department of Public Safety investigators are still trying to determine why her vehicle left the roadway crashing into a shallow creek bed in wooded area off FM 2546.
The vehicle’s lone occupant has been identified as 17-year-old Hannah Vaughn, a teen reported missing by her parents on Monday morning after she failed to come home Sunday night after visiting friends in an undisclosed location in the El Campo area.
Authorities were able to determine Vaughn has last been in contact with anyone around 9:30 p.m. Sunday as they began their investigation and frantic social media threads covering the area begged for any information about her whereabouts.
“Detectives gathered intel regarding her last contact and communications. Based on that information, detectives launched a joint effort search of the El Campo / Wharton County area with the help of Texas DPS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department and Texas EquuSearch,” the Lake Jackson Police Department said in a press release issued Tuesday.
Authorities activated an emergency tracking system in Vaughn’s cell phone and were able to pinpoint its last transmission from an area off FM 2546.
Lake Jackson detectives, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Texas EquuSearch and Texas DPS searched the area from late morning to near 11:30 p.m. when they discovered tire tracks leaving a bend in the roadway.
The tracks led a short distance through a wooded area and into a shallow creek bed, not visible from the road. There, Vaughn’s wrecked vehicle was located with her still inside, deceased.
