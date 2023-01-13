County, cities back rail proposal to state

Joshua Owens, executive director with the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, talks to the Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday about supporting a move to get the state Legislature to budget money for matching funds for federal railroad grants.

 Photo by William Hedstrom

Wharton County’s rail projects took another step forward at Commissioner’s Court Monday with a measure to ask the state legislature for support.

“Essentially, we are advocating for a state allocation for matching funds for federal rail grants. If TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) is able to receive the additional grants, they will be able to build additional infrastructure to support our rail network, which is an important economic driver for our region,” said Joshua Owens, executive director with the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.

