Police crack down on fake paper tags

Fake paper automobile tags is a multi-million dollar industry that is linked to masked homicides, robberies, aggravated assaults, human trafficking, gun and narcotic smuggling, toll booth evasion, emission evasion, stolen vehicles, and so much more, according to the Wharton Police Department.
“Fake paper Texas tags have been linked to all sorts of heinous crimes in all 50 states, and while we’ve always been vigilant of these kinds of tags, we’re ramping our efforts to make the sale, use, or possession of these fake/altered tags ‘not welcome’ within our city limits,” the department said in a social media post.
