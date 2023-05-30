Wharton County almost added a third municipal utility district to its maps although it was news to the local government.
House Bill 5343 filed by Representative Stan Kitzman, R-Bellville, sought to create a new MUD in the far north reaches of Wharton County. The proposed district would have encompassed 223.9 acres around the FM 1093 and CR 264 intersection north of Lissie and east of Eagle Lake at the northernmost tip of the county.
The developer, NESH Farms FM 1093 LLC, a firm registered in Richmond in 2020 was looking to establish a developed zone for future potential development.
“There are no plans currently. The developer has bought the land and in order to develop it someday, it’s being entitled with a water district. So when that land is developed, it has a water district to maintain the utilities,” said Matthew Reed, Partner at Law Firm Schwartz, Page & Harding, L.L.P. and council for the developer
“There is no timeline, and at this point I don’t know if we think its going to be residential, commercial or a mix. This is typical, a water district will be created and years can go by before something happens. It’s really positioning the land for future development,” Reed said.
MUDs are typically formed to allow a developer to finance infrastructure like water, road facilities and sewage in an area where a development is planned.
“The county typically can oversee the district for a year and then they can turn it over to the county without having to build them. The developer wanted to get ready for future growth ... We don’t know what the project is, the landowner does,” Kitzman said.
“Typically, its a subdivision, it could be an industrial park. I do not know what is it ... When they have those projects, they don’t always make them public until the right time. It’s like any other economic development project, (the announcement) could affect the price.”
They are either created, like this one is intended to be, via an act of the state legislature or through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Normally, county expenses are spent providing these sorts of services to the area before a MUD is to be formed, but local officials had no idea this procedure was in the works.
“I have never heard anything about this,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The legislation, left pending in committee, died at the end of the last regular session, but could be revived in the next one.
Wharton County currently has two extant MUD’s, the Isaacson MUD in El Campo and the Hungerford MUD.
