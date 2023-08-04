The Boling Future Farmers of America capped off a busy summer which included various leadership conferences and camps with a trip to the 95th annual Texas FFA Convention held in Dallas from July 10-14, with one Bulldog making school history in the process.
Senior Elise Sharp was named 2023-24 Texas FFA 1st Vice President and was installed in the position during the fifth general session of the convention.
This year’s convention theme was “Cultivate,” encouraging students to grow their opportunities within the FFA and capitalize on their pathway to success.
The Boling contingent represented the chapter at business sessions and other team-building activities to set goals for the 2023-24 school year.
Boling kicked off its trip to the convention with the state speaking development contest prelims July 10, Sharp earning second place in the Ag Policy division and advancing to the finals.
Fellow senior Karli Joyce placed sixth in the Agribusiness division, while senior Camille Burns also took sixth in the Natural Resources Division.
On Finals held the following day, Sharp placed third overall in the state.
Sharp also completed the state-officer process, which included a test, interviews, presentation of a two-and-a-half-minute speech and a thought question on state at the convention.
Boling’s senior officially became 1st Vice President by the end of the process.
The senior became the first-ever state officer from the Boling chapter, and her service will consist of representing Texas on a local, state and national level at various engagements. Additionally, Sharp will be on the travel team where she will visit chapters across the state to educate and advocate for agriculture and the FFA.
In addition to having its first-ever representative named to a state officer position, Boling FFA also had four individuals receive their Lone Star FFA Degree in Burns, Stephanie Borges, Kenna Gibson and Preston Lee.
The Lone Star Degree is the highest degree in the state that an FFA member can earn.
Sharp, Joyce and Victoria Kalmus also received scholarships based on their FFA involvement over the past four years. Sharp received a $20,000 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship, while Joyce was awarded the $10,000 Jim Bob Normal - Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate Scholarship. Kalmus was named the winner of the $10,000 Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation Scholarship.
“I am so incredibly proud of what Boling FFA members were able to accomplish at the Texs FFA State Convention this year,” Boling High School agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor Hannah Borden said. “It is an honor to be a part of these students’ journey through the FFA to help guide them to achieving their full potential.”
Borden said the experience of watching her students grow and succeed is one she cherishes.
“Watching students who have trained for these intense speaking events, reaching the state level and being awarded for their dedication is hard to beat,” Borden said. “With Elise Sharp becoming our first-ever Texas FFA state officer from Boling, we are all so excited for her and the experiences she will get to partake in over the next year traveling the state. I hope our students’ time in our FFA program will be a stepping stone to a successful career and life.”
