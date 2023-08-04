The Boling Future Farmers of America capped off a busy summer which included various leadership conferences and camps with a trip to the 95th annual Texas FFA Convention held in Dallas from July 10-14, with one Bulldog making school history in the process.

Senior Elise Sharp was named 2023-24 Texas FFA 1st Vice President and was installed in the position during the fifth general session of the convention.  

Boling senior becomes 1st state officer in program history as 2 others also earn scholarships

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.