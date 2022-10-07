The Wharton Police Department is aiming high for its next level of law enforcement apparatus.
Chief Terry Lynch and Lt. Ariel Soltura were recently certified by the Federal Aviation Administration as drone pilots and Lynch is hoping to purchase a pair of the tiny helicopters for his department.
“Lt. Soltura and I had always had an interest in drones as a hobby,” he said. “We always wanted to delve off into that, and we did, just as hobbyist, and actually it was fun. But we knew that our long-term goals were to have some type of opportunity to use it within our profession here at Wharton PD. And we have an opportunity to at this point.”
Lynch said he has funds in his budget to purchase two DJI Mavic 3T drones which are equipped with a thermal vision camera. Before he can buy them, however, he first needs the approval from the city council before he spends $5,500 apiece for them. He plans to ask for their blessings on it in two weeks.
“Our goal is to work in conjunction with our local fire department and set up a team to where we, from a law enforcement perspective, we can utilize it for traffic accident reconstruction, we can utilize them combating human smuggling, … when we have bailouts,” he said.
The Wharton Volunteer Fire Department has had two drones for four years already and they’ve been used in fighting fires and assisting law enforcement.
“We work as a unified command and we’re all on the same page,” Wharton VFD Chief Anthony Abbott said.
“We can help them on fire scenes and they can help us with other deals as well. Just having the availability and the option, it’s gonna be very progressive for our community,” Lynch said.
Abbott said the drones save time and manpower when it comes to assessing the scene of a fire or accident and also for search and rescue efforts. He said he started using them as a hobby but quickly figured out how beneficial they would be as a firefighting tool. His department is in the process of getting officers certified by the FFA as drone pilots.
Soltura said drones have many potential applications for law enforcement.
“I think it’s an amazing tool as it relates to being able to monitor critical situations from 300 feet up, which allows you to get a bigger scope of what’s going on,” Soltura said. “We’re all a bunch of human beings that at best were six-something feet in height. When you get above 300 feet it allows you to see the scene from a completely different vantage point.”
He said he sees the use of drones becoming more commonplace with various first responder agencies.
“There’s a lot of departments that are exploring what they call drones as first responders. And I think that that’s gonna be one of the biggest impacts to law enforcement in a very positive way,” he said.
“I just think that the possibilities are endless on that. It just gives us a different perspective, a different edge, on combating crime or (conducting) investigations,” Lynch said.
Lynch said the drones would be for surveillance only, to help them look for missing people, track down suspects, scope a wider area at a scene, conduct search and rescue operations, and things of that nature.
As an example, Soltura said a drone could help officers determine if a suspect is holding a gun versus a cell phone and avoid escalating a situation needlessly. Conversely, it can help determine where an armed suspect is and help guide officers to that person.
“It relays that information back to police,” Soltura said. “And so the idea behind that is that the ultimate form of de-escalation is never to actually get a chance to escalate.”
The search and rescue ability can be helpful, as Lynch said the drone comes with a speaker and microphone, so an officer can communicate with someone from miles away.
Soltura said another advantage of having a drone is the immediate response it can provide, being ready in minutes.
“A few years back, if we had a person that would bail out of a car, we would have to call DPS (Department of Public Safety) or HPD (Houston Police Department),” he said. “And they would have to spin up a helicopter, which is burning tens of hundreds of gallons of fuel. During the duration of the entire trip, you’ve got usually a pilot, a copilot, and it takes them maybe an hour to get to us. Now that person’s likely either gone or laying down in the field, whatever, for over an hour.
“There’s maybe three, four, five, six, seven officers out on scene holding perimeter for that officer, for that helicopter to get there. And all of a sudden, we have technology in our hands that … takes us five to six minutes to get there. We spin up the drone and about one minute and put the drone in the air. Same capabilities as a helicopter because helicopter does nothing else.”
He said the savings in time and resources is well worth the price of the drones.
“We can safely apprehend the suspect or suspects and be back in and we save the taxpayers an incredible amount of money, no fuel, less manpower hours that it would take for us to simply wait on a helicopter to get there. It’s just a huge asset to a police department,” Soltura said.
Lynch said he and Soltura bought personal drones and obtained their licenses as hobbyists, but feels their new skills can benefit the department and the citizens of Wharton.
“It’s very light, very maneuverable. It’s got an awesome camera on it that that has zoom capabilities,” Lynch said. “The drone that we’re looking at for the city will actually have a thermal camera, along with the same camera type that that my personal drone has. That’s 4K capability.”
Lynch said the drones will not have offensive capabilities.
“It’s actually it’s illegal to weaponize that drone as per the new mandates that have come out,” Lynch said. “We would absolutely have no intention of weaponizing the drone even if it was legal. Ours is strictly for reconnaissance type operations.”
Soltura said drones are another tool to help keep the department on the cutting edge of technology.
“We’ve always tried to be a cutting edge police department,” Soltura said. “And a lot of that is investing in tools that are cutting edge. Drones still are new in law enforcement, although they’re becoming more readily available. And we have a chief that really allows us to explore the capabilities of what could be. And so that’s having foresight, and I think that our department and our chief has it.”
