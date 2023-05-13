Off the streets

By JOE SOUTHERN
Wharton County Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Billie Jean Bram wants to create a school for expelled students.
She came before the Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday to request permission to apply for a $50,000 grant to hire teachers and a $5,000 grant to purchase Chromebook computers to get the program going. Supporting her in person were three of the county’s school superintendents.
The first grant she wants is a “W” grant from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to create the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP).
“That would be a classroom that would be inside my department that is for kids who have mandatory expulsions from the public school system and cannot get into online school programs and they do not qualify to be in a DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program). And they really have nowhere else to go,” she said.
She is proposing to refurbish her office to create a classroom for up to 18 students, ages 10-17, but outfitted for 10, which is about the number she deals with now through juvenile probation.
She said the $50,000 grant would be a recurring grant that would help offset the cost of the teachers
“I’m hoping to get two different teachers, two retired teachers, to work part time. And we would be considered a discretionary JJAEP, which means that we’re choosing to do this. The state’s not requiring us to do this. We’re choosing to do this and I will be working with all the different school districts,” Bram said.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath said he was impressed that Bram was doing this of her own volition.
“You are going above and beyond; I want to commend you and let these gentlemen (commissioners) know that you don’t have to do this. You’re stepping out and creating something that doesn’t exist, but you see a need, and that’s unbelievable. … It’s your baby, and you’re going to see it through. And I commend you on that,” he said.
Spenrath noted that the program will not cost the county any money and that it will be funded by grants and some seed money from each of the four independent school districts in the county.
Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver explained the disciplinary process that schools must follow that leads to expulsions and offered his full support for the program.
“It’s up to a full school year that you can be expelled,” he said. “And then … the only thing that we have right now is expulsion to the streets. So I’ve had to expel two students since I’ve been in Louise. And they just go to the streets. And y’all know what that produces.”
El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan didn’t address the court but voiced his agreement from his seat in the room. Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin spoke in favor of the program.
“I’m in full support of what Miss Bram’s trying to do for the children in Wharton County in general. I have partnered with Miss Bram on several other things. And, you know, she’s currently partnering with us in our discipline, alternative education program where … there are students that she knows, and some of them have socio-emotional needs and trauma that need to be addressed,” he said.
“I assured her that I would come and support this because I do see a need and paying the seed money, contingent upon our board’s approval at Wharton ISD, I think it’s a small investment to pay for much needed service,” O’Guin added.
Spenrath, a former teacher and coach in El Campo, made the motion to approve the grant applications and it passed unanimously.
