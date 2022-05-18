Prairie View A&M University College of Agriculture and Human Sciences Cooperative Extension Program of Wharton County will host a Herd Management Clinic at the Wharton Livestock Auction Barn on June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The program seeks to educate guests on various herd management practices, supply networking opportunities, and offer strategies to improve management methods. The workshop will cover many topics, including preconditioning calves, understanding culling criteria, and buying versus raising replacement heifers as a value-added practice.
Attendees will hear from PVAMU Farm Foreman Asim Davis, TAMU Extension Beef Specialist Jason Cleere, Ph.D., and TAMU Extension Livestock Specialist Ron Gill, Ph.D. The day will begin with a light breakfast and an introduction from Wharton/Austin County Extension Agent Braxton Mitchell. Then guest speakers will begin their seminars before the event adjourns at noon.
For more information, contact Mitchell at 979-532-3371 or email bjmitchell@pvamu.edu.
