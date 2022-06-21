Accused of killing a wheelchair-bound elderly El Campo man during a home invasion robbery, both suspects took a step toward justice with the Wharton County Grand Jury handing down capital murder indictments during June deliberations.
However, it could be years before the cases go to trial unless either accepts a plea bargain agreement, a possibility only if the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office decides it won’t seek the death penalty against either of the El Campo men.
The DA’s office had not issued any statements regarding the status of Joey Angel Gonzales, 22, and 18-year-old Francisco Rene Hernandez. Each remains held in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
The two men stand accused of forcing their way into the home of 80-year-old Emil James Korenek Jr. during the predawn hours on April 9.
Korenek met them at the door firing multiple rounds of shotgun shells loaded with birdshot until he was shot and killed.
Police say the two then fled on foot, never making their way inside the home.
Korenek was discovered by a renter coming to make a payment later the same morning. No one reported shots fired the night of the crime or a disturbance in the area.
Police arrested Hernandez on April 17 without incident
Officers searching Gonzales’ home on April 16 discovered marijuana there and he was arrested that day for possession and tampering with evidence. Gonzales was served the murder warrant later in April.
The grand jury also indicted Gonzales for tampering with evidence on the day of his arrest, based on an effort to hide the marijuana.
