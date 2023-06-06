The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently published a request for information, announcing public listening sessions and soliciting public comments on possible changes to prevented planting crop insurance coverage.
Coinciding with the public comment period, USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) will hold in-person and virtual listening sessions June through August. One of the 12 in-person listening sessions held throughout the United States will take place in Wharton County on the morning of Tuesday, June 13, from 9-11 a.m. at the El Campo Civic Center – Duson Room, 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo.
Meanwhile, RMA will accept written comments through its request for information until Sept. 1.
“We truly care what our customers – the nation’s agricultural producers – have to say. That’s why we’re hosting listening sessions in 12 states in addition to accepting written comments,” said RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger. “We listen to their needs so that we can adapt, improve, and help them manage their risks and provide better opportunities to protect their operations.”
The request for information on prevented planting requests input on prevented planting topics to include:
Harvest Price Option – Feedback on whether to allow the prevented planting payment calculations to be based on the higher of projected price or harvest price under the revenue protection plan of insurance.
“1 in 4” Rule – Input on the challenges or experiences since the rule (to be eligible for a prevented planting coverage acreage must have been planted to a crop, insured, and harvested in at least 1 out of the previous 4 crop years) was implemented nationwide.
10% additional coverage option – Input on if RMA should reinstate the option to buy-up prevented planting coverage by 10%.
Contract price – Whether prevented planting costs are higher for contracted crops and how prevented planting payments should be calculated for contract crops.
General – Willingness to pay additional premium for expanded prevented planting benefits, recommendations on other prevented planting limitations, etc.
Prevented planting insurance provisions provide valuable coverage when extreme weather conditions prevent expected plantings. Prevented planting is when a producer is unable to plant an insured crop due to an insurable cause of loss in time to grow a viable crop.
Final planting dates and late planting periods are detailed in a producer’s crop insurance policy, and they vary by crop and location. Prevented planting coverage is intended to assist with normal costs associated with preparing the land up to the point of seed going into the ground (pre-plant costs).
