The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently published a request for information, announcing public listening sessions and soliciting public comments on possible changes to prevented planting crop insurance coverage.

Coinciding with the public comment period, USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) will hold in-person and virtual listening sessions June through August. One of the 12 in-person listening sessions held throughout the United States will take place in Wharton County on the morning of Tuesday, June 13, from 9-11 a.m. at the El Campo Civic Center – Duson Room, 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.