Wharton EDC gets positive marketing report

Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Joshua Owens adjusts his laptop computer during the Jan. 23 meeting of the board of directors where they received a marketing report about the City of Wharton.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Wharton is in a marketable position and there are several companies with their eye on the city for possible expansion, according to a report given to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors at their Jan. 23 meeting.

Madison Neal of Retail Strategies gave a report over the phone to the board outlining successes at recent trade shows and updating the board on work the company has done cataloging potential retail properties and preparing analytical reports to share with prospects.

