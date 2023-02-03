Wharton EDC gets positive marketing report

Wharton is in a marketable position and there are several companies with their eye on the city for possible expansion, according to a report given to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors at their Jan. 23 meeting.
Madison Neal of Retail Strategies gave a report over the phone to the board outlining successes at recent trade shows and updating the board on work the company has done cataloging potential retail properties and preparing analytical reports to share with prospects.
“We do recruitment by investigation, which is just putting a bow on all of our data and research and making it presentable and showing how we’re going to talk to these visitors,” Neal said.
He said Retail Strategies is trying to be a thorough as possible with its research.
“We try to do that boots-on-the-ground work, tour of the market, we are identifying any potential properties. This includes any that are off the market, any that may not be available now or in the future but may be worth keeping an eye on you’d like to have a an accurate record of what’s going on in the area in case something does happen to the level that it becomes available,” he said.
He said the prospects for Wharton look good.
“So 2022 was a great year for Wharton,” Neal said. “There were two new businesses … (and) there’s one more new business that is supposed to land and is set to announce,” he said. “In a public meeting, I’m not able to discuss the brand specifically, but like that information has been provided to (Executive Director) Josh (Owens). They’re set to announce it, they just haven’t disclosed.”
Neal said he sent out a survey and received encouraging feedback.
“There are 63 that have given some form of feedback, good, bad or indifferent,” he said. “And then, of those 63, 48 prospects have some form of interest in it. And that can vary anywhere from ‘we’re a franchisee, we love the market but we don’t have anyone to run the store’ to, ‘hey, we want to come on a site tour and see what is there now.’”
On the trade show front, Neal said they just came back from a show in Red River and noted Owens was there, too.
“Every year we attend as a team 15 or more conferences on behalf of our communities. You guys, the best representation for Wharton is Dallas, Austin and the Las Vegas shows,” he said. “Those are the three heavy hitters for your community.”
The board thanked Neal and accepted his report. Following an executive session, the Wharton EDC board voted to retain Retail Strategies as its retail consultant and to put the firm of Duckett, Bouligny & Collins, LLP on retainer for legal representation.
In other action, the board adopted a resolution calling on the state Legislature to set aside funds for matching grants for railroad projects from the federal government.
“So we’ve worked with all entities in the county, including the county and city, to pass this resolution,” Owens said. “What it is doing is encouraging the state legislature that is currently in session to designate matching funds for federal grants for rail projects, specifically at-grade crossings are a big issue. And we want to make sure that as we grow and develop that TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) has matching funds for those federal grants so that Texas is competitive in getting those federal grants, and that we can bring that infrastructure here and that those federal dollars are not spent elsewhere.”
