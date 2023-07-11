After review and consideration Monday at city council, Alice Heard-Roberts of North Fulton will need to cap and remove the irrigation system that impedes progress of the 2019 Transportation Alternatives Sidewalk Project.

The Public Transportation Division of TxDOT administers federal funding programs, including Federal Highway Administration funds relating to TxDOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program and Federal Transit Administration funds for transit in Texas.

