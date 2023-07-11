After review and consideration Monday at city council, Alice Heard-Roberts of North Fulton will need to cap and remove the irrigation system that impedes progress of the 2019 Transportation Alternatives Sidewalk Project.
The Public Transportation Division of TxDOT administers federal funding programs, including Federal Highway Administration funds relating to TxDOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program and Federal Transit Administration funds for transit in Texas.
The city was approved for funding of the project in April 2021 under the TxDOT Safe Routes grant and sent notices to residents notifying them of the project, including a project map of the area being improved with sidewalks. Heard-Roberts was contacted in person on multiple occasions regarding the project prior to May of 2022.
The project began work in late March of this year and Heard-Roberts was contacted via email with no response. One last attempt to contact the property owner was made with a certified letter sent on June 6.
Heard-Roberts responded to the city saying, “I am not prepared to have this work completed.” She made clear that the home was purchased in 2020 with the system already installed and it had been serviced by a plumber in 1999 and 2014.
In council session Monday, Director of Planning and Development for the city, Gwyneth Teves referred to City Ordinance Chapter 70-2, sections B, C and D, where the city may remove an obstruction to the right of way (ROW) and charge the expense of removing it to the property owner.
With sidewalk construction underway since March, Heard-Roberts has a short time to remedy the situation by removing the irrigation system from the right of way or the city will be forced to remove it at her expense. The work could be completed in as little as two weeks.
City council also passed a resolution approving the Mutual Aid Agreement between Wharton Police Department and Houston Police Department to coordinate law enforcement efforts addressing human smuggling and drug trafficking along the I-69 and I-10 corridors.
