City, school board elections are today

Today, May 6, is Election Day for the cities of Wharton and El Campo and the Wharton Independent School District.
Early voting from April 24 to May 2 saw 992 people cast their ballots in Wharton County. Of those, 705 voted in Wharton and 287 voted in El Campo. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and people can vote at either the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St. or at the El Campo library, 200 W. Church St.
Voters going to the polls in Wharton today will be selecting from candidates for three positions on the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees and one position on the Wharton City Council. On the WISD Board of Trustees, positions 5-7 are open.
Unofficial results will be posted when available at www.journal-spectator.com.
Position 5
Sherrell Speer
Steven Roberts
Ressa Zambrano
Position 6
Frederick Johnson
Marie Ward
Lula Kearney
Position 7
Curtis W. Evans
Teri Mathis
On the Wharton City Council, there is one contested race.
District 1
Clifford Jackson
Burnell Neal
