High input costs have been squeezing agricultural producers, but some relief might be coming to rice producers as the local market expands south.
Texas Rice-Farmers Co-op in El Campo hosted representatives from a Guatemalan miller’s association and demonstrated some of the production and supply local producers are capable of, to show the group what local growers could produce for them.
“We used to produce 600,000 acres of rice and now we produce 180,000 acres. If more people are buying our rice, it could drive up the price and that could motivate our farmers to plant more rice,” said Texas Rice Council President Tommy Turner of El Campo.
That decrease in local production runs parallel with the decrease in Texas mills, a trend that Turner is looking to correct.
“We used to have 14 Texas mills that we supplied, now we have five on our ledger. This could represent another line on that ledger, another buyer,” Turner said.
The Guatemalan representatives toured Rice Farmer’s Co-op facilities, examining rough and shelled at the Rice Management Office as well as touring the silo’s and watching the operations at Rice Belt Warehouse.
They took time examining different strains and grades of local rice that could be purchased by their mill.
A change in export policy has made this economic expansion possible.
“The Port of Houston didn’t allow us to ship rough rice until 2019, now we can send out one to two boats a year and that helps us empty out our silos. We had them filled up after 2019’s first crop before we even had the second,” Turner said.
“We didn’t talk to the Post of Houston but they might have heard about us talking about what we should do.”
Higher input costs have hit all producers hard but rice was hit harder than most, as reported by the Texas Farm Bureau.
Their analysis published in May showed a decrease in net cash farm income for rice producers of $880,000 per farm or $442 per acre, the largest decrease in per-farm net cash income.
Increasing the sale price of rice could help offset the increased input costs of rice production.
“If you only have five hamburgers and everyone wants them, then they’re free to bid the price up and up,” Turner said.
