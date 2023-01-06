Texas schools have lost a key draw for businesses, if the legislature doesn’t take action to reinstate the program.
With the end of 2022, and after a proposed extension died in the Texas Senate, school districts have lost the ability to issue 313 tax abatements to attract businesses to their taxing boundaries.
As it stood, Texas Chapter 313, or the 2001 Legislature’s Texas Economic Development Act, let businesses enter into agreements with school districts and limit their taxable value on the new property for 10 years. The program was intended to draw businesses to the state by limiting the overall tax burden on newly opened businesses, by replacing the forgone business taxes with state funding, as reported by the Texas Comptroller’s website.
Typically, the largest portion of a property tax burden in an area is from an independent school district’s tax rates, with Wharton ISD’s at $1.2751 per $100 of taxable value, El Campo ISD’s tax rate at $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value, and Louise ISD’s tax rate at $0.9429 per $100 of taxable value.
With school districts unable to offer the business intensives, it remains to be seen how this will effect school funding moving forward.
“It means a lot to bring outside sources (of revenue) in. It (also) depends on the community and what their desire is. Our community has spoken and wants to remain rural. And if that’s their desire, that’s what we do ... The incentive for a district to offer an abatement to these companies to pay less on the (maintenance and operations) side, just goes back to the state because we’re considered property wealthy ... I absolutely see it slowing down investments in rural communities,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The abatements allow schools to limit businesses evaluations on their M&O burdens, while allowing them to continue to collect on the interest and sinking rate.
“Our property values are something like $360 million, and that Ramsey project would about double it ... If we got a bond, they’d pay the full value, because the abatement doesn’t cover the bond side and they’d end up paying half the bond,” Oliver said.
The Texas Comptroller lists two active 313 agreements with Louise ISD, Louise Solar, LLC and Hecate Energy Ramsey, LLC; as well as no active 313 agreements with El Campo ISD. Although LISD’s agreement with Louise Solar has lapsed due to inactivity, district officials report.
Louise ISD was in negotiations, along with other county offices, with Southern Rock Energy Partners looking to bring in a clean energy refinery, before the agreement fell through in August 2022, and are no active 313 applications filed with the Texas Comptroller.
The Wharton ISD had five 313 agreements in place with one wind farm and four solar farms. They are Lane City Wind, LLC., OCI SunRoper, LLC., Erin Solar, LLC., AP Solar, and Gulf Star Power.
There have been no new bills filed in the Texas legislature to extend the abatement program as of press time.
