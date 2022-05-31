Levy project finally ready to start

With the arrival of hurricane season in Texas comes the annual fear of floods in Wharton with the potential of the Colorado River rising up and over its banks in heavy rain.
After four major floods in three years – the last being from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 – work is finally about to commence this summer on a protective levy along the Colorado River. It’s a project that has been talked about since at least the 1990s.
“The city’s prone to flooding with the Colorado River. We’ve had numerous floods,” said Gwyneth Teves, the city’s planning and development director. “But I believe after 1998 – there was a pretty severe flood over the Thanksgiving holiday.”
She said former city manager Andras Garza Jr. approached the Army Corps of Engineers about including Wharton in a a project in Travis County on Onion Creek and the Colorado River.
“He was able to include our city in that project as a possible portion to build a levee and alleviate some of that flooding,” Teves said.
Although Wharton wasn’t included when the funding came down, Garza and former Mayor Domingo Montalvo kept in contact with the Corps over the years, making sure Wharton stayed on their radar.
“And at that time, they estimated the cost at about I believe $30 million. And the city was going to be responsible for a 30% match,” Teves said.
Years passed and nothing happened until Hurricane Harvey hit.
“Prior to that the west side of town had been the primary flooding area,” Teves said. “There had been some federal funds made available for Army Corps of Engineer projects. And this project in particular was one of those that was selected for funding because it was considered what they call construction ready because they had partially designed part of the project so they were hoping to see a quick turnaround in construction, since part of the design and environmental (studies) had been completed.”
By 2017, the estimated cost of the levy had risen to $74 million. Inflation, like the flood waters, took its toll. The Army Corps of Engineers had to re-estimate costs and go back for more funding.
“And it was awarded,” Teves said. “So they were estimating at this point approximately $134 million for the project.”
The good news, she said, is that Phase I of the project should begin sometime this month and take 18 months to complete.
“So Phase I is going to be an earthen levee from Highway 59 to Business 59 along the Colorado River,” she said. “And the easement for that is approximately 100-foot wide. … There will be five sump areas, which are large detention basins for water, for if we were to have a high rain event inside the city while the river was up … so we don’t essentially flood ourselves while we’re trying to keep the water out at the same time.”
City Secretary Paula Favors said the levy will be earthen, so the Corps will be “moving a lot of dirt, and moving a lot of dirt in.”
Teves also noted that the levy is almost entirely funded by the Corps of Engineers.
“It is what they’re calling 100% funded but the city has had to participate with some administration costs as well as some acquisition and property cost,” Teves said. “We’ve been very lucky that a lot of the costs have been covered by federal funds but there have been some, mostly administrative and in real estate cost.”
Ties to prosperity
Several city leaders said the project is important to Wharton.
“Wharton has not grown since the 1970s. The repeated flooding and has hampered growth,” said Joshua Owens, executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation. “Wharton needs sufficient stormwater infrastructure to be able to protect its assets from flooding. Approximately 80% of Wharton is in the floodplain. Our attractiveness to residential, commercial, and industrial development is directly linked to the cost of building, and building in the floodplain is an expensive proposition.”
Ronald Sanders, executive director of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, agreed that Wharton’s prosperity hinges on the project.
“Job No. 1 is lifting Wharton residents out of harm’s way,” he said. “Floods have devastated too many lives for too long. The Corps of Engineers flood reduction project has been lingering for 20 years, but now work actually will begin.
“As a result of these physical improvements, opportunities will accelerate. Signs of it are all around us that things already are happening. Smart young people with fresh ideas and enthusiasm are venturing into new business opportunities all around us. And houses are being built. Our existing building and housing stock is being improved. Our historic downtown seems to be cohesive. The extension of FM 1301 also will create more opportunities. New ideas, new enthusiasm, new investment, and less risk of flooding, all give reason for hope. That’s what progress is about,” he said.
Wharton City Manager Joseph Pace said Phase I is a good start, but more needs to be done.
“The levy is needed to protect the City Wharton, and the Corp of Engineers have agreed and have greenlighted Phase I. However, Phase II is still in design phase,” he said. “But Phase II will work in conjunction with Phase I to protect the city from a 100-year flood event. So we hope the Corp of Engineers will ramp up their efforts in the design of Phase II and approve the cost of Phase II soon.”
Teves said Phase II will pick up where Phase 1 ends.
“So we don’t have an exact footprint for it, but it will involve the remainder or another portion of the Colorado River area along the city limits,” she said. “So from Richmond Road to approximately the city limits where our wastewater treatment plant is at, as well as a portion north of the freeway, but we’re not sure to what extent at this point, as well as in either levy or channel improvements to Bowman Slew on the north side of town.”
Pushing problems downstream?
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said there are concerns the levy will impact residents in the county with the diversion of so much water.
“It is extremely important that we find ways to protect our countywide residents from the continuous destruction and devastation caused by extreme flooding events,” he said. “There are a number of county residents concerned about the potential adverse impact the levy might have as more floodwater gets diverted out into the rural parts of the county.”
Teves and Favors said they are aware of those concerns.
“I think overall, there was a fear or a misconception that it’s going to flood other parts of the city or there’s going to be others affected,” Favors said. “And I think we’ve had a lot of meetings with the Corps in the public and even with the Corps and the chamber, some of the events where they’ve kind of cleared up that, that it’s for the overall protection of the city. And they can’t build it to negatively affect others … within a certain amount.”
Teves said there is also concern that Phase II will block the view of the river downtown.
“We’ve worked really closely with the Corps and their design team on how that impact is going to work,” she said. “We’re working closely with them since it is still under design on how that is going to possibly impact as far as the views of the river.
“Now, unfortunately, there will be some impact as far as standing on the street and a direct view of the river but you’ll still be able to see the river. Once the levee is built, we intend on utilizing recreational overlays, so I mean we’re not planning on just like having a big wall around the city. We do plan on allowing people to use it like a walking trail or to have areas like in our sump areas for soccer fields or picnic amphitheater areas, things like that. I mean, so we’ll still have recreation areas that where you can see the river or get along the river,” she said.
And that will be good for the local economy.
“Growth is needed and will come to Wharton but only if we can help mitigate the water during major rain events – including hurricanes,” Pace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.