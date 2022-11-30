Bullets blasted through a child’s birthday party Nov. 22, injuring two adults in attendance.
El Campo police have already detained one suspect in the case. Officers said two shooters fired at least five shots and possibly more into the front yard at 705 Marionette at 7:36 p.m. that night.
“It’s our belief it was somebody on the road. There was no talk of seeing any vehicles, just talk of spraying bullets and people taking cover,” El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Two adult women were hit by the gunfire. One was struck in the right thigh, and was sent to Houston via a helicopter ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury. The other received a minor injury, grazed on a finger, and reportedly refused medical care.
The women had been part of a group of about 10 adults gathered in the home’s front yard to celebrate a child’s birthday party. Two children between ages 4 and 7 were in attendance. Neither of them were hurt beyond minor scrapes and the lasting fear the incident produced.
Police hadn’t released the name of their suspect as of press time. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the case.
Police are asking everyone who may have seen anything odd in the area or who may have witnessed the crime to come forward and anonymously share the information via the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via the agency’s P3 app.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and grand injury indictment of wanted felons.
Anyone who may have seen something also can call the police station at 979-543-5311 and ask to speak with Det. Arnold Terrazas who is the lead investigator in the case.
