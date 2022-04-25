Candidate profiles for May 7 election: Ann Witt

Ann Witt
Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Position 3
My name is Ann Witt, age 81, and I am a candidate for Position #3 of Wharton ISD Board of Trustees. My late husband, Dr. Ray Witt, and I have six children and nine grandchildren. I am a former math teacher and also taught children with learning disabilities. I was very involved in various activities in my children’s schools.
I have been active in politics, serving as precinct chair, poll watcher and election judge. I am a real estate broker and a real estate developer. I planned and executed the Orchard subdivision three miles out of town. I built 13 houses on Columbus Street, where I live.
I am running because of the poor situation that exist in the schools, as evidenced by the fact that many residents send their children to school in Boling, East Bernard, El Campo and Needville. I support teaching the basics, including personal finance and understanding free market ideas with an appreciation and an understanding of capitalism. I believe children need to understand how blessed they are to live in this country and understand that our freedoms have been bought at the price of the lives of many men. These freedoms should be protected and cherished. The two critical things for our schools are strong discipline and competitive pay for our teachers.
I will bring to the board a business philosophy, remembering always that we are spending other peoples’ money. I ask for your vote on May 7.
