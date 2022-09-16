Herbicide can be sprayed on west side of river

Farmers can now spray 2,4-D herbicides with a permit on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County, two weeks earlier than normal.
The permission was granted by the Texas Department of Agriculture following a request by the Wharton County Commissioners Court to allow the spraying as of Sept. 15.
The commissioners submitted their request at the behest of AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen, who asked for the suspension of the aerial application rule at Monday’s session of commissioners court. Normally, the common broadleaf herbicide can be sprayed on west side fields after Oct. 1 because of the higher number of rice farms there. Due to the drought, however, it is less of a concern this year.
“Commissioner (Steven) Goetsch has been busy with a number of farmers and aerial applicators on the west side of the county, and they believe … that it’s safe and needed to allow for aerial application of 2,4-D before the statutory Oct. 1 start date,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The rules allow for ground application on both sides of the river, but the west side has a delayed aerial application rule to allow for rice harvesting. Bowen clarified that the herbicide impacts soybeans as well.
“One thing I want to bring the light but really dispel a misunderstanding that came to light is soybeans are susceptible to 2,4-D,” Bowen said. “It was stated that some people think that 2,4-D’s not. It is. It is susceptible. So there are double crop late soybeans on both sides of the river. And then then there’s two rice. So but regardless, the suspension rule, still, if you’re within two miles of it, you can’t spray and if the wind exceeds 10 miles an hour you can’t spray.”
After the approval was granted by the Texas Department of Agriculture, Bowen issued a press release outlining the rules.
“The temporary suspension granted by TDA allows for the ground application of 2,4-D and 2,4-D containing herbicides by permit on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County beginning Thursday, Sept.15,” he wrote. “Ground applications of 2,4-D on the east side of the Colorado River in Wharton County are already permissible.”
Getting suspension of the rule took some convincing.
“Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 12, stakeholders (farmers and pesticide applicators) expressed a need to the Wharton County Commissioners Court to allow aerial applications of 2,4-D beginning Sept. 15 on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County,” Bowen wrote. “On Sept. 12, the Wharton County Commissioners Court approved to send a rule suspension request to the Texas Department of Agriculture requesting to allow the aerial application of 2,4-D on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County. TDA approved that rule suspension request on Sept. 13. This means that aerial applications of 2,4-D can be made 15 days earlier than the law states for the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County.”
Even though the rule has been suspended, Bowen is still concerned about crops in the ground.
“In no case shall 2,4-D be used to treat any area that is nearer than two miles to any susceptible crop,” he said. “There are still susceptible crops present in Wharton County. I will alert all applicators to the fact that late crop soybeans, second crop rice, fall vegetable crops, and plant nurseries are all susceptible to 2,4-D.”
Bowen explained what happens to crops if they come into contact with 2,4-D.
“Stem twisting and leaf strapping are common symptoms of 2,4-D damage to soybeans,” he wrote. “2,4-D can cause delayed flowering and delayed maturity in soybeans. Rice damage from 2,4-D is usually characterized by leaf rolling, erect panicle habit, failure of heads to emerge, reduction in kernels per head, and a delay of maturity. 2,4-D damage to rice is generally greater at more sensitive rice growth stages such as germination and reproductive stages of plant growth.”
