Herbicide can be sprayed on west side of river

AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen, right, addresses the Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday regarding suspending a rule for the aerial application of the 2,4-D herbicide.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Farmers can now spray 2,4-D herbicides with a permit on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County, two weeks earlier than normal.

The permission was granted by the Texas Department of Agriculture following a request by the Wharton County Commissioners Court to allow the spraying as of Sept. 15.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.