Salon set to open on the square

When Haley Hobbs decided it was time to move her growing business, H243 Studio, from a downtown location to a spot on Monterey Square, she had no idea that the move would be so difficult – and expensive.
She was half way through a renovation of the former Miss Hattie’s Place at 129 and 133 South Fulton St. when the Texas Historical Commission hit her with a stop work order.
“My husband (Justin Hobbs) and I were looking for a property, we knew the historical nature of the building be we didn’t know the historical significance,” she said.
The historical significance – being part of the 1909 Burger-Robertson block – set her back $150,000 that she had not budgeted for in order to meet the historical renovation requirements. In April, she went before the Wharton Economic Development Corporation to seek a grant to help with the unanticipated expense.
“So with this, the Texas Historical Commission is requiring us to replace the back four windows of our property with historical grade windows, finish off the ceiling, upgrade our H/VAC system and refinish the bricks on the front end exteriors facade with historical grade brick. It’s not like your modern brick historical,” she told the board.
She said the windows have to be custom made by a specialist and the bricks that need to be replace cost between $300 and $800 each.
The Wharton EDC came across with $50,000 and Hobbs said her loan officer, Chris Young at CommunityBank of Texas, was able to arrange financing for the rest.
“We did the renovation and made it through,” Hobbs said.
She is now in the home stretch and anticipates moving in on Wednesday, June 15, and being open the next day. A grand opening event is planned for Sept. 15-16.
Hobbs said the move saw necessitated by the growth of her business. When she opened her salon in 2016 at 243 West Milam St., it was just her doing hair. Today she has nearly a dozen independent contractors working under her roof and after the move she will add several more.
“We service the entire beauty industry with hair, makeup, nails, massage, and spray tanning,” she said.
She said she is proud of the growth of her business.
“We’ve just continued to thrive,” she said. “It’s amazing how each person who works with us is their own boss but works with us under the same roof and has just thrived.”
She also said she has noticed that several other businesses are opening on the square, which encourages her.
“It’s really exciting and really cool to have several thriving businesses now,” she said.
Another thing pushing her along is the fact that she has sold her building at 243 West Milam St. to Brandon and Rachel Cutrer, who are opening and expanding The Ranch Downtown there. She said they have already moved into the back portion of the building and will take over the front after she leaves.
She said she hopes her story will be of encouragement to other small businesses.
“I hope we are an encouragement to other small businesses. It’s not easy. Your first year is very hard, but if you stay persistent … you can make it,” she said.
