UMHB 2022 graduate
Keaton McDonald of Wharton received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor during commencement services on May 7 at Crusader Stadium.
Sam Houston State University President’s Honor Roll
The students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. Making the list from Wharton County are:
Boling: Samantha Pospisil and Dominique Rodriguez.
East Bernard: Jared Fuechec, Rachel Kulcak, Paige Nixon, and Amanda Rincon-Morales.
Wharton: Herlinda Bernal.
Sam Houston State University Dean’s List
The students listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. Making the list from Wharton County are:
Boling: Hailey Davis, Kodi James, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez, and Korbyn Rolf.
East Bernard: William Bohacek, Melissa Fajkus, Jared Fuechec, Rachel Kulcak, Paige Nixon, Sarah Pirtle, Amanda Rincon-Morales, and Andrea Rincon Morales.
