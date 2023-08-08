• November 2020 - Lazy K RV Park owner Todd Doucet receives cease and desist letter regarding the construction of a laundry unit on his property, stating he is in violation of city ordinance. Upon asking for a copy of the ordinance, Doucet was reportedly laughed at by Humphrey and denied.
• December 2020 - Doucet hires an attorney after receiving a water bill from City of Kendleton displaying a 600% increase in charges.
• February 2021 - Doucet’s attorney Phillip Knop, of Lake Jackson, files a Texas Public Information Act request with city to get the ordinance and other records, receiving no response from the city.
• March 2021 - Knop files second TPIA request with city, and Humphrey reportedly used crude language with an aid in Knop’s office about what she could do with the open records request. Knop then contacts the Texas Attorney General’s office over Humphrey Sr.’s refusal to comply with state law. The AG’s office sends a letter to the city and Humphrey Sr., notifying them that they had to turn over the records or forward the TPIA request to the AG’s office for a ruling. Humphrey Sr. does not reply to the letter, prompting an investigation by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office.
• December 2022 - Humphrey Sr. is indicted by a grand jury convened by the FBCDA for failure to comply with open records request, which Humphrey Sr. claimed was due to a lack of knowledge of procedure.
• April 2023 - The Fort Bend Herald publishes a story reporting Humphrey Sr., along with city secretaries Veronica Harris and Christina Flores, racked up $116,085.39 in purchases on city-issued credit cards on food, groceries, gas and car washes over a span of just more than three years.
• August 2023 - Humphrey Sr. is arrested and charged with official oppression related to raising Doucet’s water rate, with a court date set for September.
