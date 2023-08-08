• November 2020 - Lazy K RV Park owner Todd Doucet receives cease and desist letter regarding the construction of a laundry unit on his property, stating he is in violation of city ordinance. Upon asking for a copy of the ordinance, Doucet was reportedly laughed at by Humphrey and denied.

• December 2020 - Doucet hires an attorney after receiving a water bill from City of Kendleton displaying a 600% increase in charges.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.