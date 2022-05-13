Wharton County Sheriff’s investigators want to know why a 2-year-old child died outside of Louise Monday.
As rumors and speculation churns through the community, deputies await results from an autopsy conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office and plan their next move.
Little information had been released as of press time.
Daniel Escamia had been at a residence when something happened prompting the adults with him to call 9-1-1 at 6:09 p.m. Monday, May 9.
When medics arrived, CPR was in progress and the child unresponsive.
“The child was taken by EMS to the emergency room at El Campo Memorial Hospital. It was determined upon arrival that the child was deceased,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Thursday.
The child’s body was sent to Fort Bend County Tuesday in what investigators say is a standard procedure when someone so young dies.
However, the WCSO had already joined forces with the Texas Rangers by Thursday, calling the death “questionable” in a press release that afternoon.
A 3-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy were placed in the care of Child Protective Services pending the outcome of the investigation.
The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information on the case.
Anyone with information about the child’s death or the days leading up to it is urged to contact the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-543-1373.
