The clanking bells and iconic red kettles are ready, but without volunteers, the Salvation Army is struggling in El Campo.

For those with two hours to spare, the fundraiser offers a chance to ring the traditional bell and collect funds to help those in need. All money put into an El Campo kettle stays here, administered by Amanda Harris, the El Campo Police Department administrative assistant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.