The Wharton Economic Development Corporation on Nov. 14 approved a performance agreement and raw land contract for Cochrum Enterprises – Star Metal Manufacturing and The Trailer Place – which will allow the company to relocate to an 18.35-acre site near the old Franklin Furniture Warehouse.

Owner Jon Cochrum was not at the meeting, but last summer spoke to the WEDC board about the urgency of leaving his current location on Highway 59 because the Texas Department of Transportation needs the land for the Interstate 69 expansion.

