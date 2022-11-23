The Wharton Economic Development Corporation on Nov. 14 approved a performance agreement and raw land contract for Cochrum Enterprises – Star Metal Manufacturing and The Trailer Place – which will allow the company to relocate to an 18.35-acre site near the old Franklin Furniture Warehouse.
Owner Jon Cochrum was not at the meeting, but last summer spoke to the WEDC board about the urgency of leaving his current location on Highway 59 because the Texas Department of Transportation needs the land for the Interstate 69 expansion.
“I need this land to expand my business,” he said last summer. “Obviously, TxDOT coming through where I’m at currently is the quickest problem I’m facing. But on top of that, we have more than outgrown where we’re at.”
The property he wants is ideal for his operation.
“I don’t think that we’re going to be able to build a new facility before TxDOT gives us the boot, you know. I’m going to talk to those guys and hopefully they’ll work with me to stay there as long as we can,” he said. “But one reasons this site a good fit is because I actually own the house and the 2.3 acres directly next to it right across the street. So this will allow us to temporarily move on this location to operate right across the street while we’re building the facility. So that was really kind of a coincidental deal, but it’s worked out.”
In other action at Monday’s meeting, the board voted to make three grants to local businesses. Cutting Edge Barbershop on Ahldag Avenue was granted 519.72 for a sign. Siska Life and Health Insurance on North Richmond Road was granted $627 for a sign. Wadler Perches Hundl & Kerlick on Burleson Street was granted $8,950 for paint.
