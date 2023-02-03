El Campo mayor covered murder trial

El Campo Mayor and retired journalist Chris Barbee stands ready in front of the Wharton County Courthouse where he provided gavel-to-gavel coverage of the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield.

 Photo by Joe Southern

El Campo’s mayor is back in newspaper reporting, at least for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield.

Chris Barbee was in Wharton County’s 329th District courtroom each day providing coverage of the trial of the man accused of shooting to death a 4-year-old child.

