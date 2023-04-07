Student faces 23 more charges for secret videos

Jaylin Makhi Hawkins

Police served four child pornography possession warrants and 19 other warrants for making invasive visual recordings Wednesday against a student first caught making secret videos on the El Campo High School campus.

Booked into the Wharton County Jail Wednesday, 18-year-old Jaylin Makhi Hawkins of El Campo posted an additional $135,000 in bonds and was released the next afternoon.

