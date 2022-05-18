Hotel catches fire in El Campo

No one was hurt Monday as an attic fire at El Campo’s White Lodge Motel damaged nine units.
“We were able to stop the fire from going through the whole building,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said Monday.
The motel is divided into several buildings, each a small block of rooms. When firefighters arrived, thick yellowish-brown smoke was rolling from attic vents on the roof of a nine-room block in the center of the complex.
As firefighters prepared to battle the flames, motel residents scrambled to pull their belongings from rooms. Patrick Curtis was one of them. Homeless until recently, Curtis sat in front of another block of rooms watching. A backpack, some food and a few other items, everything he owned, lay scattered around him.
“Someone came in the room and woke me up; I was asleep. Then we started helping each other grab stuff (from our rooms),” Curtis said Monday.
Other motel residents were alerted in the commotion and helped effected residents empty rooms as the smoke spread.
“My lights started flickering, then I heard sirens and saw smoke. We started pulling stuff out,” motel guest Ron Upshaw said.
Residents ran across the parking lots moving food, clothes and even a fish tank as emergency responders arrived.
Motel owner Ken Patel had scrambled to notify guests in the seven occupied rooms just a few moments before, shortly after his maintenance worker spotted smoke.
“I noticed the fire, I was working that side of the building. Within five minutes I had told everyone to get out and called 9-1-1 ... nine units were effected only two were vacant,” Patel said.
El Campo firefighters were dispatched at 1:27 p.m. Monday, ultimately sending seven units and 19 firefighters. Help was summoned from Louise VFD which sent one truck and three firefighters and Danevang VFD responded with two trucks and four firefighters.
In 90-plus degree weather, volunteers garbed in heavy protective gear, battled intense flames, venting the building’s roof in multiple places to allow the ECVFD’s aerial ladder truck to pound the flames from above.
“The firefighters did an outstanding job in hot conditions, EC EMS gave great help to make sure the firefighters were well hydrated and medically doing well, a big thanks to EC EMS while an EMS crew monitored all for heat-related concerns. There were no injuries,” George said.
Fire crews had the blaze under control by 2:13 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“There were a few occupants that needed assistance, the Red Cross and Salvation Army was contacted to give assistance,” George said.
El Campo PD and Wharton County Precinct 4 Constable Shawn Ferguson shut down traffic at the motel and nearby convenience store, protecting a six-inch fire hose linking engines and the ladder truck to a hydrant’s water supply.
