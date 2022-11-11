Wharton County stays Republican red, GOP sweeps top offices

The 47% of Wharton County’s registered voters casting ballots in the November General Election painted the county red once again.
The turnout pleased Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter.
“I think that’s great. I was hoping we’d get 50 (percent turnout), but we didn’t quite make it,” she said.
This was despite having few local races on the ballot, as most local elections were settled in the Primary Election. The big races that garnered attention included the top elected offices in the state: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, general land office commissioner, congress, and state senators and representatives. Republicans swept those offices both in local results and in state and district-wide elections.
Wharton County finished the election period with 25,890 registered voters, 12,208 of whom voted. Of those, 8,403 cast ballots during early voting, 542 did so via the mail, and 3,263 on Election Day.
“I was told the heavier your early vote was, the easier your election would be, and that’s what I’ve found. We didn’t have many problems but we were busy,” Richter said. “We had more early votes than I expected and not as many absentees as I thought.”
State House District 85
Republican Stan Kitzman collected 49,284 votes (73.84%) in comparison to 16,153 for Democratic challenger Larry Baggett (24.2%) and 1,307 (1.96%) for Michael L. Miller, a libertarian.
Kitzman won all six counties, most by at least a 2-to-1 if not 4-to-1 margin, except Fort Bend County. There balloting was much tighter – 5,127 Fort Bend voters supported Kitzman and 4,361 Baggett. Wharton chose Kitzman 6,905 to 1,788 over Baggett.
“I am very honored to have been elected to represent the new House District 85,” he said. “I’m anxious to be part of these communities and the six counties and to carry their voices to Austin.”
Kitzman said border security is his top priority.
“We’re going to be doing everything we can to secure the border … for the security and safety of our citizens,” he said.
With State Highway 59 and Interstate 10 running through the middle of his district, Kitzman said it’s important to secure the border to help control human smuggling and other illegal activity that flows through the traffic corridors.
“This has real impacts on our local communities,” he said.
Congressional District 22
Republican incumbent Troy Nehls beat Democratic challenger Jamie Kaye Jordan 149,757 (62.19%) to 85,440 (35.48%). Libertarian Joseph LeBlanc got 5,362 votes (2.23%).
Total voter turnout in the five-county race was 49.18% with Fort Bend notching the highest at 51.01% and Matagorda County 44.16%.
“I want to personally thank you all for the opportunity to serve in Congress for another term,” Nehls said in a statement on social media. “It has been an honor to fight like hell for Texas’ 22nd district. Over the last two years, I did what I said I would do, and I plan to keep my word in January.
“We have a lot of work to do in the 118th Congress, and I will work tirelessly to serve the interests of our district and our great country. I look forward to holding the Biden Administration accountable and continue fighting for our conservative values,” he said.
State Senate District 17
Republican incumbent Joan Huffman was returned to office by and almost 2-to-1 margin 179,184 (65.37%) to 94,903 (34.63%) for Democratic challenger Titus Benson.
Huffman was the clear winner in all eight counties in the district. Benson’s best showing was in Harris County where he collected 44,611 votes to Huffman’s winning 63,580.
Several attempts to contact Huffman for comment were unsuccessful by press time.
How Wharton County voted:
Governor
Greg Abbott (R): 9,351
Beto O’Rourke (D): 2,696
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick (R): 9,199
Mike Collier (D): 2,744
Attorney General
Ken Paxton (R): 9,188
Rochelle Garza (D): 2,681
Comptroller
Glenn Hegar (R): 9,464
Janet T. Dudding (D): 2,433
General Land Office Commissioner
Dawn Buckingham (R): 9,330
Jay Kleberg (D): 2,615
U.S. House District 22
Troy Nehls (R): 9,343
Jamie Kaye Jordan (D): 2,570
Texas Senate District 17
Joan Huffman (R): 9,425
Titus Benton (D): 2,568
Texas House District 85
Stan Kitzman (R): 9,254
Larry Baggett (D): 2,577
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller (R): 9,374
Susan Hays (D): 2,646
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (R): 9,275
Luke Warford (D): 2,476
Supreme Court Justice, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (R): 9,325
Erin Nowell (D): 2,584
Supreme Court Justice, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (R): 9,390
Amanda Reichek (D): 2,610
Supreme Court Justice, Place 9
Evan Young (R): 9,320
Julia Maldonado (D): 2,672
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5
Scott Walker (R): 9,340
Dana Huffman (D): 2,651
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III (R): 9,388
Robert Johnson (D): 2,610
State Board of Education, District 2
LJ Francis (R): 9,239
Victor Perez (D): 2,734
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Aaron Pena (R): 9,218
Leticia Hinojosa (D): 2,610
Louise ISD
Position 3:
Gary Yackel: 519
Timothy Webb: 205
Marco Munoz: 112
Position 4:
Tanya Townsend Bram: 589
Jay Heard: 204
David Menefee: 58
